A closer look at John’s job, since he was stressing over it on Love Is Blind season 11

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In the seventh episode of Love Is Blind season 11, tension arose between John and his new fiancée Sarah. While Sarah was trying to make dinner with John, he was not in the best mood. He claimed to be “tired as hell”, to have approximately 432 work emails, and to have so many work tasks that he didn’t “even know how to star”. During the meal, John took off to sort a bill for an account. This led to an intense conversation about how John deals with stress and anger. So, what is the job John felt behind with while he was filming Love Is Blind? Let’s investigate.

John is an account manager

He’s referred to as an “account manager” on Love Is Blind, and an “account executive” on Netflix’s website. John didn’t go into much detail on Love Is Blind about which precise accounts he manages. However, we can make a very educated guess.

John’s whole family work together

His dad David is a partner of Shannon Corporation. This company was founded in 1980, and is run by multiple Shannon brothers. David’s sister Rose (who popped up on Love Is Blind) has also worked there. John seems to be in a photo on the website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Shannon (@johnshannon_)

Shannon Corporation are consultants and representatives for speciality interior and exterior architectural products and systems. In other words, the company helps architects find niche bits for buildings, and helps manufacturers sell specific stuff to architects.

The company is based in an office park in Sudbury, just west of Boston.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix