Three compelling clues Michaella and Rob broke up after Love Is Blind season 11

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Until Netflix drops the next batch of Love Is Blind episodes, we’re all on tenterhooks to see which of the season 11 couples will actually make it until the altar. Now, we don’t know for certain whether or not Michaella and Rob worked out. But there are clues that Michaella and Rob’s relationship may not have lasted beyond Love Is Blind. Here’s a forensically detailed examination of the evidence.

Exhibit A: This caption

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Feeley (@feels_3310)

When the cast of Love Is Blind season 11 was announced on 29th September, and Rob posted his promo pic, he captioned it: “Well… this should be interesting.”

That’s not exactly expressing excitement or enthusiasm, is it?

Exhibit B: These Substack posts

Michaella began a Substack in June 2026. Her two posts cover the topic of “reinvention”. Michaella doesn’t directly address her love life. She writes about deciding to change her career, and then feeling a bit “lost”.

“And now, if I’m being honest, I’m standing in the fog,” she wrote, “Not the dramatic, everything-is-falling-apart kind of fog. The quieter kind. The kind where you know you’ve outgrown something but haven’t quite figured out what’s next. The kind where everyone keeps asking what you’re doing next and you wish you had a more impressive answer than, ‘I’m figuring it out.’ Some days, that feels exciting. Some days, it’s terrifying.”

Now, of course a girl can be both married and miserable! But if I had to pick a line, I would guess that you are more likely to feel as if you are at a transitional point in your life if you’ve recently ended a long-term relationship, than if you got married a year ago and are about to become the star of a Netflix show with your spouse.

Exhibit C: Michaella’s Instagram

As of 22nd October 2026, Rob’s Instagram account is following Michaella’s. However, Michaella’s doesn’t follow Rob’s back *gasp*.

Now, Love Is Blind participants have to be very careful not to give away anything about their lives that would spoil the plot of the show (lest they breach their contracts). Some couples who meet on reality TV shows and last deliberately don’t engage with each other on socials at all. However, it seems a bit off that Michaella isn’t following Rob back.

Rob is also entirely absent from Michaella’s grid. And she’s posted 16 times since she was announced as a participant on Love Is Blind season 11. Hey, maybe she just preferred all the promo photos and clips that Rob wasn’t in! Or maybe she can’t stand the sight of him. We’ll have to wait and see.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix