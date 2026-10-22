Sense and Sensibility characters as different types of Newcastle students

30 minutes ago

Newcastle is home to many different species of students, but what if the characters of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility were thrown into the chaos?

The 2026 film adaptation brings the Dashwood sisters’ world of romance and rivalry back to our screens, and honestly, some of its characters would fit right in. Here is who you would find them as around Newcastle.

Elinor Dashwood (Phil Rob dweller)

Elinor is the girl who arrives at the Phil Rob at 9am, has her lecture notes organised by colour, and somehow remembers to eat three proper meals a day during exam season.

She has a favourite library floor, a reusable coffee cup, and absolutely no patience for people having loud conversations in silent study.

She would be your sensible and reliable friend, despite being quietly stressed about absolutely everything. Elinor is probably the reason your group project received a decent mark.

Marianne Dashwood (‘gap yah’ girl)

Marianne is not like other students. She has spent her summer inter-railing around Europe, and returned with a new outlook on life, in which she now refuses to use the word “holiday” because she prefers the term “travelling” instead.

She probably studies English literature, fine art, or philosophy. Her Instagram is full of photographs on film, sunsets, and captions about how travelling taught her to appreciate the little things.

She falls in love easily, and will feel everything deeply, especially when she tells you about the guy she met in a hostel in Lisbon who “just understood her.”

Edward Ferrars (Jesmond rugby boy)

Edward is the classic Jesmond rugby boy. He lives in a suspiciously nice student house, wears quarter-zips like it’s a formal attire, and somehow will never worry about spending too much money on pints at Blanc.

Between rugby socials, pints with the lads, and nights out on Osborne Road, he fits effortlessly into Newcastle’s more privileged student crowd.

He’s also the king of the situationship. He’ll walk you home after a night out, remember tiny details about you, and make you think you’re finally getting somewhere, only to act like nothing happened the next day. You’re stuck analysing his mixed signals while he insists he’s “just seeing where things go.”

He may be a nice guy, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to make your relationship official. Sorry.

Elinor would deserve better, but unfortunately, a Jesmond rugger with commitment issues is apparently impossible to resist.

John Willoughby (DJ in Ouseburn)

Willoughby is the guy who DJs at an underground bar in Ouseburn, and describes himself as a music producer, although his biggest achievement so far is getting a slot at World HQ his mate organised.

He is charming, and somehow always surrounded by people who think they are the only person he has been flirting with. Beware.

He will invite you to an underground event, tell you that you have amazing taste in music, and disappear afterwards. When he eventually replies, it will be with a SoundCloud link to his producer profile.

Marianne will think this DJ Willoughby is the love of her life.

Colonel Brandon (Heaton house dad)

Colonel Brandon is the student who chose Heaton because he wanted a decent house, a bit of peace, and somewhere to buy a coffee without paying Jesmond prices.

He knows how to cook something beyond pesto pasta, and has never once forgotten to pay his share of the bills. Whilst his friends are dealing with housemate arguments about washing up and missing milk, Brandon is quietly getting on with his degree.

He might not be the loudest person on a night out, but he will make sure you get home safely and ask how your coursework is going the next morning.

Which Sense and Sensibility character are you?

Whether you are a heartbroken Marianne, or a Willoughby pretending to be emotionally unavailable because you are “focusing on yourself,” Jane Austen’s characters are clearly thriving in their various incarnations in the Toon.

Perhaps uni would be easier if we all used a little more sense and considerably less sensibility. But without the drama, what would we even talk about in the group chat with our closest friends?

Featured images via Instagram/@universalpicturesuk and YouTube/Universal Pictures

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Newcastle Tab on Instagram and TikTok.