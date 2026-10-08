The ultimate Newcastle burnout guide: 10 spots to find absolute peace

1 day ago

Whether you’re feeling stress at the start of term, or experiencing exam season madness, there’s no doubt that university is not an easy ride. Deadlines pile up, your to-do list multiplies, and the Phil Rob gets busier than Filthy’s on a Friday night.

When you’re in the thick of it, and just need a minute to yourself, finding somewhere calm can feel like one more thing on the list. Luckily, we’ve done the work for you.

The Quad

Right in the heart of Newcastle University’s campus, The Quad is the easiest escape. On a bright sunny day, the benches by Old Library and the architecture building create the perfect sun trap, inviting you to take a seat and feel the rays on your face.

The LRC

The Language Resource Centre might just be the uni’s best-kept secret. Think dark academia, comfy armchairs, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and snug bay-window nooks made for curling up in. It’s open to all language students, as well as anyone after a quiet place to study.

NUSU level 2

Newcastle University’s Students’ Union isn’t the obvious choice when you’re considering peaceful spots, but the top-floor study cluster above the buzz of Co-Op is pretty underrated. Go early, or after classes – once the crowd begins to thin out – and it’ll become your next homely hideaway. If you claim a private booth, even the longest of study sessions feel a little more bearable.

Tiny Tiny

If the chaos of campus isn’t going to cut it, the city is full of cafés to settle into. Tucked away in Carliol Square, Tiny Tiny is easily one of Newcastle’s warmest welcomes. Dimly lit by glowing lampshades, and decorated with cushioned sofas, Tiny Tiny feels like you’re in your coolest mate’s bedroom.

Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art

For some of us, simply being in a new place can give us that refreshed feeling; for others, it takes being distracted by something else. With free entry, the Baltic in Gateshead is the ideal, student-budget friendly activity to give your brain a break. Think of it as a big reset button with its large white rooms, high ceilings, and nobody asking you for a word count.

The Gate

Not an art person? Try the cinema. Two hours in a cool, dark room is the fastest way to switch your brain off, and leave lighter than when you arrived. With student tickets starting from £7.49, Cineworld will be there for you more reliably than your personal tutor.

Leazes Park

Any wellbeing expert will tell you that fresh air does wonders for the frazzled mind. Luckily, Leazes Park is under 10 minutes from campus. With its scenic central lake, tennis and basketball courts, and the beautiful historic bandstand, it’s made for lunch or a coffee in-between lectures, or for a slow wander down the winding footpaths after a long day in the library.

Civic Centre Gardens

If time is of the essence, the Civic Centre’s gardens are even closer than Leazes Park. Overlooking King’s Gate, the green space offer plenty of benches to stop for a quick sit-down. If you’re channelling your inner Rory Gilmore, find a spot under one of the arching trees, and pretend you’re in Stars Hollow.

Jesmond Dene

Jesmond Dene is one of Newcastle’s treasures. In stress mode? Following the river path under enchanted arches, over magical bridges, and past the surprise cascade of waterfalls, will melt away all of it.

The local market runs every other Saturday, so your wholesome weekend plan practically writes itself.

Quayside

An iconic Newcastle landmark, the marina is another beautiful spot to visit, where you can forget revision, consolidation hours, and your 30-page Word document of lecture notes. Follow the path to Ouseburn Valley, or keep going past the bridges, and let the Tyne’s breeze clear your head.

Whichever spot you pick, a short break can make a big difference. If the stress feels overwhelming, the university’s wellbeing support is there for you. Got a hidden gem we’ve missed? Tell us on our Instagram, and we’ll add it to the list.

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