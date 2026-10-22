Lancaster University political societies release statement following alleged physical assault

The victim was reportedly taken to hospital with a shoulder dislocation

1 hour ago

Several Lancaster University political societies have clashed following an alleged physical assault involving society members.

In a statement posted on Instagram and signed by multiple by the Lancaster University Labour Society, Lancaster University Liberal Society, and Lancaster University Young Greens Society, it was alleged that a member of one society assaulted a political opponent following a debate on the night of Saturday 17th October.

The statement claimed the victim of the assault was taken to hospital following a reported shoulder dislocation.

Despite the statement claiming the perpetrator was a member of the Lancaster University Conservative Society, the LUCS commented under the social media post, denying “any involvement in this event or endorsement of political violence.”

It continued: “The police are already involved and may continue investigation on their own terms, until which point, any rumours or allegations are entirely baseless and may result in legal repercussions for the individuals involved if untrue.”

As a result of the incident, Lancaster Labour Society, Lancaster Young Greens and Lancaster Liberal Society have announced that inter-societal events are suspended until the issue is resolved through a formal investigation by Lancaster University or the Students’ Union.

Lancaster University Conservative Society and Lancaster University have been contacted for comment.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, you can contact the University of Lancashire’s 24 hour mental health and wellbeing support helpline on +44 (0)800 0318 227, or access Lancaster University’s support services here.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.