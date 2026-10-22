Top Selly Oak food spots for a hangover

Here are the top spots to eat for those days when cooking is the last thing on your mind, and your hangover needs an instant cure

2 hours ago

Made it to angels last night and feeling it this morning? Stepping foot in your grubby uni kitchen is probably the last thing you want to do. If you’re lacking inspiration for that hangover cure, look no further: we’ve compiled a list of the top hangover food spots in and around Selly Oak.

Noodle-Master

Top Suggestion: Noodle soup with braised mince pork

Located along Bristol Road, Noodle-Master serves hearty dishes with generous portion sizes. The menu ranges from hand-pulled noodle soups to szechuan pepper wontons. Its central location means you won’t have to venture far to get a filling and affordable meal. It is well worth a visit when you need some comfort food that hits the spot after a big night.

Slim Chickens

Top suggestion: Slim’s Wrap

Taking a trip over to Sainsbury’s food court, Slim Chickens is the perfect spot to sate your fast food cravings. The chicken wrap meal includes a side of fries and a bottomless fizzy drink (perfect for curing the hangover thirst) from as little as £8 with student discount — remember your ID card! Their classic shakes are also ideal for that needed sugar boost to keep you going.

University Centre

Top suggestion: Ciabatta Sandwich

Located on campus, the lunch options in University Centre are great for all hangover cravings. The sandwich bar has plenty of filling, salad and bread options to choose from. One of the best options is the chicken, bacon and sweetcorn filling on ciabatta bread; paired with your choice of salad and sauce, it’s a great carb-heavy, tasty lunch for refuelling after your night out. Other options like salads, burritos and jacket potatoes are sure to help you get through the day.

Joe’s Wetherspoons Breakfast

Top Suggestion: Traditional Breakfast

Also located on campus, if you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful meal to start the day off right, you can never go wrong with a Spoons breakfast. Available until 12pm, you’ll have plenty of time to sleep off the hangover before making your way back to the Guild to soak up last night’s alcohol. If you’re feeling particularly fragile, the unlimited refillable coffee and tea are sure to fix you.

Aldi frozen food section

Top suggestion: Cheese Melt Dippers

Spent too much on drinks last night? For a much cheaper option, head over to Aldi and take your pick from the wide selection of frozen food. From pizzas to popcorn chicken, there’s something to satisfy every craving without breaking the bank. Stock up on your favourite bits, throw them in the oven and get in your comfiest clothes. You can enjoy a meal that won’t leave your bank account feeling worse than you do.

The Bristol Pear

Top Suggestion: Classic Smash Melt

A classic pick. The pear is not only a great drinking spot, but the food menu is well worth checking out, especially since Mixr deals help to keep costs down. Their new smash burgers never fail to hit the spot and if you’re brave enough for a little hair of the dog, their beer tap choices never miss.

Winterbourne House and Gardens

Top suggestion: Cheddar & Beans Jacket Potato

Sometimes the only thing able to cure a hangover is fresh air and tasty food. Winterbourne House and Gardens can give you both. After getting in for free with your UoB student ID card, take a refreshing walk around the gorgeous greenery before settling down at the cafe for a cheese toastie or jacket potato. The fruit smoothies are a must for getting in some much-needed nutrients after your heavy night.

The Country Girl

Top Suggestion: Hand-Carved Roast Beef

Located on Raddlebarn road, the Country Girl is a warm and cozy pub serving delicious hot meals. If you find yourself in need of a wholesome Sunday roast to end your weekend, this is the perfect nearby spot to choose. With traditional roast dinner favourites (including crispy roast potatoes), it’s an ideal place to recharge after a busy weekend. A roast here is a great way to cure those post-night-out cravings and prepare for the week ahead.

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