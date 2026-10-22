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Tired of the vampire fangs? Here are 10 new Halloween costume ideas for Cardiff students

Let’s actually be creative for once

Harry Youlten | Guides

With Halloween, and more importantly YOLOWEEN, just around the corner, many Cardiff students have already begun the all-important task of costume planning.

Whether you are struggling to find inspiration, or you’re unimpressed by your current shortlist, these 10 fun costume ideas might just do the trick… or treat. 

1. Traitors host Claudia Winkleman 

via BBC

With a new season of Celebrity Traitors currently streaming, you can’t get more relevant than the iconic Claudia Winkleman look. Having rocked various elaborate outfits over the six seasons, the only essentials you need for nailing your Claudia costume are a fantastic fringe and heavy eye makeup. Other than that, you’re ready to go!

2. Nikki from Obsession

via Youtube

Needless to say, Inde Navarrette had audiences reeling with her performance in the 2026 horror. All you need is a little fake blood, a dark brown wig, a dress of your choice, and someone to obsess over…

3. The Odyssey cast

via @Universal Pictures

Chris Nolan’s almost three-hour epic has given us plenty of inspiration for costume ideas. From the steely figure of Agamemnon (left), to the elegant Penelope (top right) and Odysseus himself, there is something for everyone. Prepare yourselves for a spooky Cardiff odyssey.

4. Heated Rivalry’s Ilya and Shane 

via Youtube

Having heated things up at the end of 2025, these two battling lovers make the perfect duo costume. Get your hockey jerseys and competitive spirit ready for this one. Maybe give the skates a miss, though.

5. Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime show

via Youtube

Many will remember Bad Bunny’s stunning halftime performance at the 2026 Super Bowl. The show had an incredible ensemble of dancers, business owners, celebrities, and even foliage.

What better way to pay tribute than to salsa into YOLO as the rapper himself? Why not get your friends involved – they could join you as other versions of Bad Bunny, or even become his leafy green entourage!

6. Harry Styles, Dance No More edition

via Youtube

Keeping things musical, it’s hard to say no to Harry Styles’ outfit in his latest music video. The striped tie, the red shorts, the blazer? We’re here for all of it.

Most of us probably have half these things already. Get your outfit together and prepare to dance ’til you can’t dance no more.

7. Charlie and Emma from The Drama

via Youtube

The Drama’s dysfunctional bride and groom have given us another standout duo opportunity. A battered and bruised Robert Pattinson ensures the fake blood won’t go to waste, while Zendaya fans have the ideal excuse to, well, be Zendaya.

So find your other half and decide who’s wearing the dress…

8. Timothée Chalamet

via Youtube

Late last year, Timothée Chalamet sported this full orange outfit as part of his promotional tour for Marty Supreme. Although the intention was to resemble the orange table tennis balls in the film, there is undeniably a pumpkin-like feel to the whole thing.

Not that one is needed, but that sounds like the perfect justification to revive Timothée’s look. 

9. The Devil Wears Prada

via Youtube

A bit of high fashion never hurt anyone… or did it? If Miranda Priestly is one thing, she is certainly terrifying. This one is for the devilish trios: Whether you’re a Miranda, Andy or Nigel, get your Prada (Primark) on and walk into YOLO like you own the place.

10. THAT Cathays seagull video

via Canva

We’ve all seen it. For those who haven’t, it’s not hard to find. If none of the above are calling to you, perhaps a Cathays-specific horror story is the way forward. Find the rat to your seagull, or vice-versa (I’d rather be the seagull), and roam the streets like scavengers.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Harry Youlten | Guides
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