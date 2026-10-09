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Lancaster city centre record store and coffee shop announces its closure

The business owners are ‘passionate about the local music scene’

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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Owners of a Lancaster record store and coffee shop have announced the business’ closure.

Forty Five Records first opened in 2023 in Kings Arcade on King Street, before moving to a larger site in the arcade in 2025.

The business was known for selling a range of new and pre-loved vinyl records spanning various genres, as well as a coffee shop and live DJ events for customers to enjoy.

Forty Five Records’ programme of events will continue, and the business will aim to continue operating through its online record store.

Forty Five’s One Last Dance event has been moved to Atika (upstairs in Kanteena) on Saturday from 1pm to 10pm, featuring a range of DJs.

In a social media announcement, owners Martin Collins and Lizzie Crane from Forty Five Records said: “After a lot of thought we’ve taken the difficult decision to close the record shop and coffee shop at Forty Five Records.

“This has obviously been a really big decision to make and there are many factors that have led to this but ultimately we just couldn’t get the numbers to work.

“We had hoped that our last day would be Sunday of Lancaster Music Festival but unfortunately for various reasons we aren’t able to stay open until that date. Our Saturday and Sunday of Lancaster Music Festival will now take place in the fantastic Atika, above Kanteena’s main room.

“There are far too many people to thank individually. We’ve had so much support, help, advice and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without you. To all our family and friends who made it possible, we love you more than you’ll ever know.

“What happens next for us, we’re not sure yet. We’re working on keeping our online store and we’re in the process of relaunching that very soon hopefully! However we will still be hosting our events in and around Lancaster and all upcoming bookings will be taking place!

“It’s sad that we weren’t able to have one final send-off at the shop like we wanted. However we’ve loved every second of it. Thank you for helping us make it happen.”

In response to this announcement, local music promotor Mark Simpson posted: “Saddened to read this. Such lovely friendly people… and passionate about the local music scene. I wish you both all the best for the future and thank you for publicising my music capers.”

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Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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