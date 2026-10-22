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A Love Is Blind participant who quit early found love with someone from the pods afterwards

Sahar and Tucker are still together now

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Love Is Blind season 11 didn’t show every love story that started in the pods. One participant actually quit the show off-screen, then reconnected with someone from the pods. They’re still a couple now! Aw.

So, Sahar Mostafavi is 34, and an orthodontist. During the pods stage of Love Is Blind season 11, she went on several dates with Tucker Myrrh. He’s 35, and works as a Senior Solutions Consultant.

Sahar “wasn’t so sure about the romantic connection there”, and friendzoned him. She explained on The Viall Files podcast that she said: “Tucker, I think we’re such good friends, but I think we should just remain friends. Let’s get together for wine and cheese and a charcuterie board when we get back to Boston.” They were both exploring connections with other participants.

Sahar then ended up quitting Love Is Blind. “On one of the nights,” she continued, “I had like a little bit of a menty b unrelated to Tucker. It was in a date with a very nice guy. We just had a conversation that left me very upset and I just think emotions were running high.

“It was day two or three at this point of being sequestered, and it was very intense. And so I ended up asking the producers that night to leave early and go home.”

Later on, Tucker missed Sahar. He tracked down her LinkedIn profile, messaged her on there, and made plans.

They’ve now been together for a year and a half. Tucker even moved in with Sahar, and they got a dog. Awww. 

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Sahar (@saharm11)

Neither Sahar or Tucker thought they would have made it as a couple if Sahar had stayed longer on Love Is Blind.

“It’s such a pressure cooker-like situation,” Tucker said, “I think that’s what you buy into if you buy into the experiment. Everything is just so streamlined and fast.” He reckons that as Sahar is the sort of person to make choices “very purposefully”, dating IRL worked better for them than Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured images via Netflix and Instagram / @saharm11

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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