MAFS Australia production in another scandal as police investigate report of inappropriate content

New South Wales Police says the matter will be referred to Western Australia Police

3 hours ago

Police have opened an investigation involving MAFS Australia, after receiving a report of inappropriate content being shared. New South Wales Police confirmed the inquiry and said the matter would be referred to Western Australia Police following initial inquiries.

The news follows a BBC Panorama documentary examining allegations involving the UK edition. However, the Australian programme is made by a different production company, and the reported police statement does not establish a connection between the cases.

What have police said about MAFS Australia?

Officers attached to South Sydney Police Area Command began the investigation on 24 August 2026, the force said in a statement. That statement described a report of content being shared. It does not give further details about the material or identify anyone involved, so it does not establish precisely what happened.

A police statement read: “On Monday, August 24 2026, officers attached to South Sydney Police Area Command commenced an investigation following a report of inappropriate content being shared. Following inquiries, the matter will be referred to WA Police Force.”

A spokesperson for Channel Nine, which airs the show, added: “We are aware of a police investigation involving Endemol Shine Australia and all enquiries should be directed to them.” Production company Endemol Shine Australia has not yet commented.

Unconfirmed reports have claimed the allegations were made by a groom, against a member of production. However, the police have not confirmed if this was the case.

What is happening with the UK edition?

The BBC Panorama documentary aired in May. Two women who appeared on MAFS UK alleged that their on-screen husbands raped them, while a third alleged sexual misconduct. All three men deny the allegations against them.

A UK cast member was arrested on suspicion of rape in June. The Metropolitan Police told the BBC he had been bailed while its investigation continued. Neither the arrested man nor the alleged victim can be named.

Separately, MAFS UK is facing an Ofcom investigation over another complaint. An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We are investigating a Fairness and Privacy complaint about Married At First Sight UK.”

Channel 4 began a review into contributor welfare in April, shortly after the BBC contacted the broadcaster about the allegations featured in Panorama. MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee have also written to Channel 4 and Ofcom about their responses to the documentary’s allegations.

Channel 4 chief executive Priya Dogra has rejected reports that MAFS UK has been cancelled, saying no decision has been made about broadcasting the next series.

For all the latest MAFS news and updates, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.