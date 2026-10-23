Christa Pike’s team say IV site might have ‘blown’ during failed lethal injection in detailed update

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This week has marked three weeks since Christa Pike survived her lethal injection attempt, and her legal team has provided a number of updates. Most recently, they have given a full account of what happened on the day of the botched execution.

On September 30th, murderer Pike was given two doses of the lethal injection, but was rushed to hospital after it didn’t work. She was placed on a ventilator, and given a very small chance of survival. However, she then woke up, and began talking and walking again.

This week, after being discharged from hospital and returned to prison, her legal team gave the update that Pike is able to talk in full sentences again, and is walking without needing aid. She can speak clearly, and fully.

In a press briefing on Thursday (22nd October), Pike’s legal team has now also given a more in-depth account of what they believe happened on the day of the execution attempt.

The Tennessee execution team repeatedly warned that her vein might be “blowing”, before they went ahead with the procedure, her lawyer has said. According to the court filings, the execution staff failed several times to establish IV lines on Pike’s arms before the execution attempt.

They used up to 10 needles as they sought to establish a line through which Pike could be killed. About 20 minutes into the attempt, they began discussing among themselves whether the vein “might be blowing”.

Two members of the team are said to have began poking the IV site, and both agreed that they couldn’t tell whether they had succeeded in finding the vein. “One of them said something like: ‘It’s either blood or blown, I need to know,’” lawyer Randy Spivey’s new account has said.

They then tried another site, but the filings claim the needle was bent and pulled out. After several more attempts, the team was done, and managed to set up a line.

The team managed to set up a line in Pike’s right arm within about six minutes, but it apparently took them about an hour to establish a line in her left arm. They then taped her hands down and connected her to a heart monitor.

Throughout this, Pike is said to have been struggling. She said: “I feel like my arm is about to bust. It burns.” She then continued to talk to her spiritual advisor for the next 10 minutes. Spivey wrote in the court filings that she was still alive after this for around 30 minutes. Her team attempted to get the execution stopped.

It was previously reported that Pike’s lawyers will meet with the state this week to discuss options as to what should happen next. However, it’s been reported her lawyers want more time to prepare for this decision.

A court filing obtained by WKRN shows her attorneys are requesting four months to prepare their arguments that Pike’s constitutional rights were violated, and have said more time is needed to assess the extent of the injuries caused by the failed lethal injection. They were originally given 30 days. Pike’s next hearing was scheduled for October 23rd, according to the publication.

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