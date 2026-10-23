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Second clip of comedian’s rape ‘joke’ resurfaces from five months before his apology

‘There are some clips coming out from that that could be a problem’

Kieran Galpin | Trends

A year after he joked about Rebecca Goodwin’s alleged sexual assault, Irish comedian Vittorio Angelone apologised in a lengthy message. But as it turns out, another podcast clip from months ago saw him acknowledge that his jokes were problematic. 

In 2025, shortly after influencer Rebecca Goodwin opened up about her sexual assault, Vittorio Angelone appeared on the Have a Word podcast’s comedy roast with Freddy Quinne, Adam Rowe, and Daniel Sloss.

There, he made the following joke: “If you’re here, who’s raping Rebecca Goodwin? That’s a joke. Of course it’s her dad.”

At the time, none of the other comedians called him out for crossing the line, but they’ve since reached out to Rebecca to apologise. She didn’t accept the apologies, pointing out that it was a year too late. 

“Their apology has been acknowledged but not accepted,” she said in an emotional post. 

A second clip of Vittorio Angelone has resurfaced 

In his lengthy apology, Vittorio Angelone said: Sometimes you need a lot of people telling you that you’ve fucked up to realise you’ve fucked up.”

But a resurfaced clip, which was posted in May to his Patreon account, saw him acknowledge that certain jokes of his were over the line. The video was viewed by The Belfast Telegraph on Patreon, where it’s locked behind a paywall. 

Discussing the roast on Mike and Vittorio’s Guide To Parenting with Mike Rice, the comic said that some moments could prove a “problem”. 

“There are some clips coming out from that that could be a problem,” he said, though told production they could clip up whatever they wanted. “I’ve said to Ava, clip whatever from that. I don’t give a f**k.” 

That was from five months ago, before the clip from 2025 found its way onto the wider internet. 

Vittorio Angelone has been approached for comment. 

For more, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Vittorio Angelone/Instagram and Rebecca Goodwin

More on: Celebrity Influencers Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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