H3 Podcast crew shares statement as Ethan Klein’s wife publicly accuses him of ‘nightmare’ affair

2 hours ago

There’s drama at the H3 Podcast, it seems, because Ethan Klein’s wife has just publicly accused him of having an affair.

Ethan and his wife, Hila Klein, have been married for 14 years, and they have three sons together. She’s a staple of his content and co-owns many of their brands.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she alleged: “I am living in a nightmare I can’t wake up from. My husband has been having an affair. I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months. I am tired of lies. Here is the truth.

“I could sense something was wrong. I tried to ask him questions and share my concerns and hurt feelings. But I was met with dismissive answers and no action. Things that bothered me continued to bother me, and he did nothing about it.

“So I trusted him. Because I loved him. I stopped Eventually, he was caught in a lie, and I knew I was done. But the lies continued. “It was just a kiss” became “it was emotional cheating.” After I dragged these lies from him, he finally admitted he’d been in an affair for over 6 months, the extent of which I’m sure I still don’t know.

“The betrayal I feel is immeasurable. The person I loved and trusted for 20 years evaporated overnight. He was my safe place, my partner in marriage, parenting, and business. My only family on this side of the world. How do I even begin to make sense of this?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hila Klein (@kleinhila)

She admitted, “I don’t know what comes next”, as she continued: “I am in survival mode, trying to navigate

separation, co-parenting, and unthinkable heartbreak. All I can do right now is focus on taking care of myself and my children, one day at a time. You’re not crazy. Trust your instincts. Trust yourself. If you’re not being treated right, get up and leave.”

Ethan Klein’s H3 Podcast shares statement after affair accusations

Ethan Klein has yet to speak out regarding the accusations, but the H3 Podcast did post a statement to its Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The H3 Podcast (@h3_podcast)

It said: “A message from the crew: We are all shocked, angry, and heartbroken to learn about Ethan’s ongoing affair. As soon as we found out, we all agreed: we would not continue working with Ethan involved or profiting in any way. We don’t yet know what that means for the future. There’s a lot to work through, and we wish we had more answers for you. We stand with Hila and will support her every step of the way. We’re disgusted by Ethan’s actions and the hurt he has caused. We all deserved better: Hila, us, and you.

“Please know that we’re safe, we’re sticking together, and we’re looking after each other. We’ve put so much of ourselves into this show, and it’s hard to find the words for what we’re feeling right now.

Thank you for giving us some time to figure things out, and for all the love you’ve shown us. We love you, and we miss you already. The crew.”

Ethan Klein has been approached for comment.

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Featured image credit: Instagram