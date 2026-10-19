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Kylie Jenner’s $50 million Fantasy Bra has people dragging Victoria’s Secret’s influencer era

It features 4,410 natural diamonds

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Kylie Jenner has officially made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut, and she did so wearing a bra worth an absolutely ridiculous $50 million.

Rather than everyone being obsessed with the sparkly lingerie moment, people are questioning why she was chosen to wear it in the first place.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Kylie modelled the brand’s latest Fantasy Bra, which is officially the most expensive version in the event’s history. Her casting has also reignited a debate over whether Victoria’s Secret is prioritising celebrities and influencers over professional modelling experience.

When your bra costs more than most people will earn in several lifetimes, you might expect it to be the main talking point.

The eye-watering design features 4,410 natural diamonds surrounding a 75.54-carat radiant-cut Fancy Vivid yellow diamond. It took 15 craftspeople more than 1,000 hours to create, weighs just under four pounds and comes with a $50 million price tag.

That makes it around $35 million more expensive than any previous Fantasy Bra. Adam Selman, chief creative officer at Victoria’s Secret, explained to Vogue that the brand wanted to go all out with the design.

“The Fantasy Bra was one of the things that was requested the most from last year’s show,” he said. “So, we thought, OK, how do we do this in a really fun, excessive way? Because that’s what it is: a truly excessive piece of jewellery and artistry. It’s almost museum quality.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by JACOB & CO. (@jacobandco)

As for why Kylie was the one wearing the rather expensive underwear, Selman described her as a “cultural powerhouse.”

“Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing,” he continued. “That’s the exact same thing that we do. Like, the show is so big, it’s true entertainment, and I think that she is a great catalyst for that. She’s really created her own culture, which – how many people can say that?”

Not everyone is convinced that a famous surname and a huge following should be enough to land someone one of the brand’s biggest modelling moments. One person argued on X: “One of the OG angels should wear it.”

Over on Reddit, another person was even more unimpressed writing: “The Fantasy Bra going to Kylie Jenner perfectly sums up what’s wrong with the new Victoria Secret show. I’m tired of the influencer economy consuming everything, and the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is a perfect example.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret)

Someone else suggested the brand’s reliance on internet-famous names might not be a winning strategy in the long run, commenting: “Big companies who start using influencers are on their last leg. Yeah the show had a lot of clout online this week. but, soon forgotten.”

The Fantasy Bra has been a Victoria’s Secret tradition for almost 30 years, first appearing in 1996 when Claudia Schiffer wore the debut design in a print magazine advert. That one cost $1 million, which suddenly sounds almost reasonable by comparison.

Heidi Klum wore the $10 million Millennium Bra in 1999, followed by Gisele Bündchen in the $15 million Red Hot Fantasy Bra in 2000. Gisele’s design held the record for the most expensive Fantasy Bra until Kylie’s latest appearance.

The most recent version before this year’s show was the Atelier Swarovski Fantasy Bra, worn by Elsa Hosk in 2018 and valued at $1 million.

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Featured image via Instagram, John Salangsang/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Kylie Jenner Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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