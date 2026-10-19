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Priest killed by falling crucifix moments after livestreamed sermon about spontaneity of death

‘One day, all of us here will also die’

Kieran Galpin | News

During a livestreamed Mass, Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, 53, was killed by a falling crucifix, the church has confirmed. 

The tragic incident occurred over the weekend at the Church of Perpetual Relief of the Central Vicariate in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The livestream, which has since been taken down, captured it all, with screams and cries heard in the background as the priest collapsed on top of the altar.

“Father, Father … call an ambulance,” one woman shouted. 

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

Though first responders attempted to administer life-saving measures, his passing was confirmed shortly after. It’s unclear whether her passed at the scene or at the hospital. 

“We announce that our beloved Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, CSsR., who served as parish priest of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in the Central Vicariate, has departed for the Father’s House to rejoice in His presence and glory,” the Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed on Sunday. “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.”

Tributes have poured in from across the globe. 

Credit: Facebook

The priest was conducting a sermon shortly before the crucifix accident 

Local media outlets, like El Universo, have reported that Father Patricio was speaking to his congregation about the importance of dedicating time to God and family, and not work and finances. 

Speaking about the spontaneity of death, he said: “One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we’ve spent on things doesn’t have as much meaning as the time we spend with God. The quality time we give to God, to our brothers and sisters, to our husbands, wives, children, and family – that time is the best spent.”

The priest was asking God to bless his congregation during another prayer when the crucifix fell off the wall behind him. 

What caused the crucifix to fall is yet to be determined. 

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Facebook 

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Kieran Galpin | News
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Credit: Facebook

Priest killed by falling crucifix moments after livestreamed sermon about spontaneity of death

Kieran Galpin

‘One day, all of us here will also die’