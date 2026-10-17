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More than two tonnes of plastic pellets may remain in the Tyne, researchers warn

A collision in July released around 17 tonnes of nurdles

Ali Choudhary | News

More than two tonnes of plastic pellets may still be present in the River Tyne almost three months after a vessel collision released millions of them into the water, Newcastle University researchers have warned.

The collision, which took place at the Port of Tyne on July 19th this year, released an estimated 17 tonnes of nurdles – tiny plastic pellets used in manufacturing – equivalent to approximately 850m individual pellets.

New computer modelling by scientists at the university suggests that, despite clean-up efforts, around 2.2 tonnes of the material remained in the estuary by August 30th.

Researchers are now concerned that increasing river flows during autumn and winter could dislodge pellets deposited in the estuary, and carry them downstream towards the North Sea.

Matt Perks – who leads the university’s research into the spill – said relatively low river flows throughout this summer had allowed some pellets to settle without being carried away.

The team is recommending that authorities consider whether the remaining material could be intercepted or recovered before river flows increase.

The modelling suggests that approximately 62 per cent of the pellets had left the river by August 3rd. By the end of that month, however, around 16 per cent remained within the estuary.

The estimates are based on computer simulations, rather than a direct count of every pellet still in the river.

Researchers developed a computer model of the tidal Tyne and neighbouring North Sea, incorporating tides, river flows, wind, and waves. By introducing 10,000 virtual particles into the simulated currents, they were able to estimate how the pollution might have travelled.

While the model closely reproduces measured tidal patterns at North Shields and Gateshead, the researchers say there is considerably more uncertainty about where the pellets have travelled offshore.

Seb Pitman, a senior lecturer in physical geography, said: ““Our model reproduces the tide through the Tyne very closely, which gives us real confidence in what it says about the estuary itself.”

The university’s Against the Flow project will conduct further fieldwork this autumn, using drone surveys, net sampling, sediment collection, and laboratory analysis to investigate how the pellets move through the river.

Members of the public can support the research by reporting where and when they have found nurdles, including locations where searches have found none.

Featured image: Unsplash

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Ali Choudhary | News
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