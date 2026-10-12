The Newcastle Tab is looking for a Features Editor and Deputy Editor in Chief

1 day ago

The Newcastle Tab is officially on the lookout for a new Features Editor and Deputy Editor in Chief!

We’re a student-led team, and by joining The Newcastle Tab, you’ll become part of a brilliant group of passionate student journalists who are excited to get writing.

The Newcastle Tab is a platform for students across Newcastle, and whether you’re a first year, a postgraduate, or heading into your final year, we’d love to hear from you.

This is a brilliant opportunity for anyone with a passion for journalism, writing and creativity. You’ll gain valuable editorial experience, get your work published on a national platform, and build a portfolio of articles to show off to future employers. Plus, it looks great on LinkedIn.

Every article you write will be published on our website, meaning your work will be out there for everyone to see. Great for a future employer, your mates, or even your ex.

Already convinced? Apply here.

What is The Tab?

Founded by three Cambridge students in 2009, The Tab is a national media outlet covering everything from news and politics to culture, entertainment and student life. It was created to give young people a platform to write for other young people.

With millions of readers every month, The Tab has local branches at universities across the country, giving students the chance to report on the stories that matter to them.

The Newcastle Tab is our local branch, covering student life across Newcastle. From campus gossip and nights out to local news, university culture and everything in between, we’re here to tell the stories that matter to Newcastle students.

We’re a student-led team of editors and writers who want to make journalism accessible, entertaining and relevant to the people reading it.

What will you be doing as Deputy Editor in Chief?

As Deputy Editor in Chief, you’ll play a key role in running The Newcastle Tab and making sure we’re publishing exciting, engaging and relevant content for students across Newcastle.

Day-to-day, you’ll work closely with the Editor in Chief and section editors to keep the team organised, make sure important stories are covered quickly and help bring brilliant article ideas to life. You’ll be involved in editing articles, supporting writers and making sure everything we publish is up to scratch.

You’ll also help run our weekly meetings, contribute to editorial planning and support the wider team with commissioning, deadlines and social media. It’s a hands-on role that gives you a real insight into how a student media outlet operates, from spotting stories to getting them published.

We’re looking for someone who is passionate about journalism, has great organisational and communication skills, and can motivate others to produce their best work. You’ll need to be proactive, creative and confident working as part of a team, with a keen eye for the stories that matter to Newcastle students.

It’s the perfect opportunity for someone who wants to take their editorial experience to the next level, help shape the direction of The Newcastle Tab and work closely with a brilliant team of student journalists.

As Deputy Editor in Chief, you’ll be working on stories like these:

From breaking university news to entertaining student features, you’ll help make sure The Newcastle Tab is publishing stories that students actually want to read.

What will you be doing as Features Editor?

As Features Editor, you’ll be responsible for running the Features section of The Newcastle Tab. This includes:

Writing your own features , with plenty of room for creativity and your own ideas.

, with plenty of room for creativity and your own ideas. Commissioning and supporting writers , helping them develop their ideas and get their articles published.

, helping them develop their ideas and get their articles published. Working with the wider editorial team on story ideas, article planning and social media.

on story ideas, article planning and social media. Leading writing groups alongside fellow editors, helping writers brainstorm, develop and deliver exciting stories.

You’ll have the freedom to cover all aspects of student life in Newcastle, whether that’s fashion, campus culture, nights out, student opinions or hilarious commentaries on university life.

From the chaos of a night out on the Bigg Market to the realities of surviving deadlines at the library, there’s no shortage of stories to tell.

The role also involves general editorial responsibilities, including supporting the News Editor and Editor-in-Chief with editing and team management. You’ll have the opportunity to learn from fellow editors, work alongside our Newcastle HQ team and develop your skills with guidance from experienced journalists.

We’re looking for someone who knows the Newcastle student scene, keeps up with campus trends and can turn everyday university experiences into witty, engaging and relatable articles.

What could you write about?

The possibilities are endless. You could be writing stories like these:

If you’re always spotting funny moments on campus, have strong opinions about student life or love turning everyday experiences into entertaining stories, this could be the role for you.

Do I need experience?

Not at all! While previous journalism or writing experience is always a bonus, we’re much more interested in your enthusiasm, creativity and passion for student life in Newcastle.

If you’re interested in pursuing journalism, media or communications in the future, this is a fantastic opportunity to get started, develop your skills and build a portfolio of published work.

What will I get out of it?

By the end of the academic year, you’ll have developed your writing and editing skills, gained experience commissioning and managing articles, and learned how to lead a team of writers.

You’ll also become part of a lovely editorial team, gain insight into how digital journalism works and build a portfolio that you can show to future employers.

The Tab is a brilliant way to make connections in the media industry, with former editors and writers going on to work for major publications and companies, including Vogue, the BBC, The Times and The Telegraph.

Whether you’re set on a career in journalism or simply love writing, the experience and skills you gain will be invaluable.

How do I apply?

Interested in becoming our next Features Editor? Fill in the application form here.

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Applications close on Thursday 16th October at 11.59pm. We’ll review applications carefully and be in touch with successful applicants.

If you have any questions about the role, feel free to send us a DM on Instagram.

We can’t wait to read your applications and welcome our new Features Editor to the team. Good luck!

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