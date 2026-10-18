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How to have an academic comeback whilst still having fun

Shock, it is possible!

Ruby Collier | Guides

University life is all about finding the perfect balance between succeeding in your studies and making the most of all your freedom, friendships and opportunities. After all, we are here for a fun time, not a long time. 

Reset

If you find yourself falling behind, don’t stress. You might just need a reset. Go back to basics with a simple to-do list; focus on things that are imminent and build from there. Visualising and breaking down the smaller tasks at hand makes life more manageable than looking at an overwhelming amount of lectures to catch up on. 

Study smarter, not harder

For the majority of uni students Hermione Granger’s motivation does not come naturally. So, finding ways to make studying not feel like the biggest fight against procrastination is essential.  

Studying with friends makes revision feel less like a task and more like a fun activity, giving you the chance to be productive whilst catching up and keeping each other motivated. Think of it as every half an hour of work is being rewarded with a gossip. 

Being surrounded by people who are working also helps steer you away from the dreaded doomscroll… a win is a win. 

To keep yourself motivated, find an enjoyable study spot that will keep you focused. For example: The Spine, Miles Coffee and Sips and Stories are great places for a good coffee and quiet place to lock-in. 

Balancing your social life 

It’s a week before your assignment is due and suddenly everyone and their dog is having a house party. Don’t fret! The FOMO won’t get you this time. Make sure you have a plan for the next day so it’s not spent rotting on the sofa with your housemates. A pint of water when you get home will also cancel out the Buzzballs so you will feel fresh and ready to seize the day (at 2pm). 

Joining a society allows you to meet like-minded people and add to your CV, all whilst having fun. Taking part in a group, or even better, getting involved in the committee, will help you build valuable skills that you can showcase to future employers. Overall, meeting people on your course who share the same academic goals is a perfect mixture of work and fun. 

Avoiding burnout 

Never forget that rest is productive too. Pushing yourself too hard is ultimately unproductive in the long run.  

How to avoid a burnout 101: 

  • Stick to a schedule the best that you can. 
  • Learn to say no. FOMO exists but don’t let it take control. 
  • Prioritize sleep. Being a student the seven to nine hours goal is often unrealistic but it’s worth remembering. 
  • Move your body. Liverpool has so many fab outdoor spaces to get your steps in. 

Remember, don’t beat yourself up if some weeks are more productive than others. Balance is key! 

Ruby Collier | Guides
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