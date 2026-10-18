The Tab

A guide to treating the Sunday scaries in Selly Oak

Battling a Circo hangover with the impending doom of a 9am lecture? Welcome to an average Sunday in Selly Oak

Francesca Brown | News

Every Sunday morning, hundreds of UoB students wake up convinced they’re going to be productive. They’ll sort their entire life out, meal prep healthy dinners for the week, and get all their seminar readings done. Instead, they end up lying around staring at Canvas, procrastinating and dreading the busy week ahead. 

If you’re looking to actually survive and be productive next Sunday without a meltdown, then here is your ultimate step-by-step guide to cure the scaries and reset before Monday.

1.  Head to Heybrew for a bagel and an iced latte 

The worst thing you can do on a Sunday is wake up and immediately check Canvas in bed. Instead, save the academic panic for later, put on whatever trackies are lying on your floor, and drag your housemates to Heybrew for brunch. 

Ordering an iced latte and the Hangover or New Yorker bagel is a must. Sit down and spend an hour talking about literally anything other than your 9am lecture tomorrow. Getting out of the house for food is the best way to clear your head and fuel yourself before tackling the rest of the day. 

2. Clean your room and map out deadlines 

If you’re currently staring at a mountain of laundry and your room has been utterly ruined by weekend chaos, trust me, you’re not the only one. We recommend doing a mini-Sunday reset. Chuck a load of washing on, clear your floor, and take down empty mugs. Having a clean space makes you feel much more organized and ready for the week ahead. 

Then, to beat that overwhelming feeling of looming assignments — grab that planner. Writing down your week into small, bite-sized tasks and making a proper to-do list makes all your work feel ten times more manageable. Map out your lecture slots, seminar prep, and all those scary deadlines. 

You can now close your laptop and spend the rest of your Sunday relaxing guilt-free, knowing you’re actually organized for the week ahead. 

3. Get some fresh air at Winterbourne House and Garden

If you’ve been stuck in Selly Oak all week, the smell of the bins down Dawlish Road have likely started to get to you. To finally breathe some proper fresh air, Winterbourne House and Garden is only a 15-minute walk from Selly. It’s the perfect place to reconnect with nature. 

Take a stroll around the gardens and glasshouses. It’s ridiculously aesthetic and has a cute cafe for a coffee and sweet treat. Name us a more perfect place to take in some scenery before you’re sat in that unbearable 9am in the Avon Room.

Entry is completely free for UoB students, so there’s zero excuses for rotting in bed all day. Just don’t forget to bring your UoB student ID! 

4. Debrief the weekend in the kitchen with your housemates

As great as the frantic 4am debrief in Mamma Mia’s is, you definitely missed half the gossip. Gather your housemates in the late afternoon, make a cup of tea and sit in the kitchen for a proper, detailed recap of Circo Friday. 

There is no better therapy than dissecting how a wholesome ‘one quick drink’ at The Goose somehow spiralled into hunting down your friend on the Circo dance floor at 3am. Getting the full breakdown of the usual Selly drama and laughing over everyone’s questionable choices is guaranteed to wipe out any lingering Sunday scaries. 

5. End the day with a cosy movie in bed 

It’s 9pm and the Sunday scaries have really started to set in. The best solution? Change into a fresh set of pyjamas, grab a cup of tea, and a proper sweet treat (especially M&S cookies). 

Climb into bed and throw on a classic comfort comedy rom-com. 10 Things I Hate About You, Bridget Jones, or Notting Hill are some great examples. This is the perfect time to shut out the academic deadlines and focus on getting a decent nights sleep to set you up for the week ahead, or for Circo Monday.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Francesca Brown | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign
Latest

How to avoid becoming the nightmare flatmate in your first year accom

Amelia Blyth

The dos and don’ts to avoid getting a bad reputation

We ranked Liverpool’s nights out – here’s what students think!

Phoebe Wynne Williams

Cheap drinks and long queues… what more could you ask for

How to have an academic comeback whilst still having fun

Ruby Collier

Shock, it is possible!

A guide to treating the Sunday scaries in Selly Oak

Francesca Brown

Battling a Circo hangover with the impending doom of a 9am lecture? Welcome to an average Sunday in Selly Oak

More than two tonnes of plastic pellets may remain in the Tyne, researchers warn

Ali Choudhary

A collision in July released around 17 tonnes of nurdles

Jax speaks out after toe-curling Love Is Blind reveal, and shares why she *really* ghosted Stew

Hayley Soen

She claims it had nothing to do with his appearance

the celebrity traitors season two voting round table

A full record of how The Celebrity Traitors S2 cast voted at each Round Table session

Claudia Cox

Yup, we’re keeping track of all the stats

The Celebrity Traitors comedians whose fortunes are no laughing matter, from £1m to £6.5m

Kieran Galpin

The fact Miranda isn’t the highest is criminal

Celebrity Traitors’ King Kenny was arrested after filming a prank on his university campus

Hebe Hancock

He has a wild backstory from his YouTube career

Is this the downfall of Turnitin? Here’s what you need to know

Posie Forrester

Turnitin’s system is changing and students’ data could be used to train tools which use Artificial Intelligence

Fewer apps, more life: My experience at the launch of the social SuperApp ZYMIX

Melisenta Kozlova

Inside the launch of the SuperApp that wants to clear out your home screen

The question we’re all thinking about: What exactly is happening with the library?

Esme Hills

Everything you need to know about the JB Morrell Library refurbishment

Plans submitted to council for new research facility at York University

Izzy Cartwright

University of York’s Campus West could see a new research building after plans submitted to York Council

Wait, why was Barack Obama in Manchester city centre?

Sumaya Tasnim

The former US President was spotted outside a hotel before speaking at Co-op Live

The Celebrity Traitors producers are already eyeing up big names for season three’s cast

Claudia Cox

Stephen Lambert wants Tom Cruise and ‘a big sports star’

Hannah Fry has crunched the numbers, and spotted a suspicious Celebrity Traitors voting pattern

Hebe Hancock

It could be bad news for the Traitors

Former Lancaster University professor John Whitehead dies aged 76

Laana Ashraf

John was a lecturer of mathematics and statistics

How to avoid the struggles that come with a part-time job at a Bristol university

Anna Hawes

After all, we do live in on of the most expensive cities in the UK.

All the public scandals The Celebrity Traitors cast have been in, from arrests to racist tweets

Hayley Soen

They’re not as wholesome as people think

Newcastle and Northumbria universities join forces for new Student Health Hub

Samuel Illis

Students of both unis can access the mental health service on Friday mornings