We ranked Liverpool’s nights out – here’s what students think!

Cheap drinks and long queues… what more could you ask for

2 hours ago

From Skint to Level, we asked Liverpool students about their favourite nights out, the best venues, and whether a night on the town is actually affordable.

Liverpool is famous for its nightlife, but with so many clubs, pubs, and cocktail bars to choose from, where actually deserves your precious student loan?

We asked students to share their opinions on Liverpool’s nightlife. From their favourite types of nights out to how much they spend, one thing is clear: students love a good night out, but nobody wants to be skint by Monday morning.

The top five: where are students actually going?

Five names made the final list; Skint, Baabar, Level, Heebie Jeebies, and Soho.

Whether you’re after cheap drinks, a packed dance floor or a night that will become a flat group chat legend, these venues have clearly caught students’ attention.

Skint

Let’s be honest, the student loan only stretches so far. Skint makes the list for students looking to make the most of a night out without completely destroying their bank balance. The clue is in the name.

Having a good time is great, but affording your next food shop is even better.

Baabar

“Baabar freshers week last year, what a night” was a student’s response when asked about their best night out in Liverpool. Clearly, this one has some history with the city’s nightlife crowd.

Level

Level seems to have plenty going for it, one student praising the “ three different floors”, while others noting, “Level Wednesdays are unbeaten”.

And, of course, there is the ball pit, which made an appearance in several memorable night out stories. RIP to all the phones and house keys that have never made it back home. Who needs VIP tables when there’s adult soft-play.

Heebie Jeebies

Heebie Jeebies also featured among students’ favourite Liverpool venues with its multiple floors and underground basement with live music. Be warned, the queue is longer than the amount of time you will spend in there. Worth it though.

Soho

Rounding off our top five is Soho. The perfect end to a classic Liverpool night out.

Whether it is music or cheap drinks you’re looking for, Liverpool has it all.

How cheap actually is a Liverpool night out?

Most of the students we asked said they spend between £20 and £40 on a night out. Not exactly pocket change when you’re also trying to afford rent, food shopping, and the occasional Deliveroo.

But, students reckon there are ways to keep costs down. Pre drinking is not only cost efficient but sometimes turns into a better night than the club.

Of course, it depends where you go. A cheap entry fee and reasonably priced drinks can make all the difference, while fancy cocktails can have your bank account looking a little frightening the next morning.

Wednesday sports night

Who said you have to wait for the weekend for a night out?

Wednesday is the only day of the week where it is remotely socially acceptable to go out in a swimming cap and face paint and no one will bat an eyelid. Whether you are part of a society or just out with your housemates, Hatch quad-vods are always a steal.

Whatever your ideal night out is, Liverpool has you covered. Sometimes, all it takes is your mates, a decent playlist, and an unexpected trip to a ball pit.