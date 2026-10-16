The Tab

The question we’re all thinking about: What exactly is happening with the library?

Everything you need to know about the JB Morrell Library refurbishment

Esme Hills | Guides, News

We have all seen the influx of construction workers and drilling noise coming from the library. Arriving at uni and seeing that the new entrance is now in Fairhurst, I wasn’t quite sure what work was actually being done.

All I had seen was that a big change was underway and a revamp was set out to change the library. I was also fixated on the fact that more study spaces were being added (because we all know how tough it is to find a seat during exam season).

So here is an overview of the plans and outcomes for the new Morrell ground floor refurbishment. 

The Ground floor refurbishment 

The University of York posted on their website that the JB Morrell Library will be turned into a “more effective, welcoming and flexible environment for students and staff” and a “space designed to enhance your experience on campus.”

There are lots of benefits to the new layout. These include: expansion to library capacity with 1500 seating spaces, improved accessibility, comfortable furniture seating with group areas as well as individual spaces. Also, more charging points have been added to ensure more accessibility. 

The main entrance is undergoing a ‘structural upgrade’ to resolve previous issues of wind tunnelling that required the doors to remain closed. There are also going to be changes to make the building more sustainable and reduce its energy consumption, such as, LED lighting, alterations to heating configurations and better insulation.

The University is also ‘modernising’ its infrastructure, investing in long-term resilience.

The Chief Academics Officer, Vikki Goddard, said on the University’s Current Projects webpage:

“These improvements to our Library entrance area will provide both enhanced study space and enquiry and engagement facilities for students. They build on the refurbishment of the cafe undertaken last year to create an even more welcoming and inclusive environment for all our library users.”

Professor Tracy Lightfoot, PVC Education and Students, added: “We are committed to providing an outstanding student experience, and these enhancements to the JB Morrell Library are a vital part of that journey. These improvements will offer enhanced accessibility, better social and collaborative facilities, and an upgraded cafe interface – creating a supportive, inspiring space that meets the diverse needs of our students.”

The site compound was set up on 1 June 2026 and work began on 5 June. It is anticipated that the project will be completed by autumn 2026, aiming to finish in the last week of October.

Esme Hills | Guides, News
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