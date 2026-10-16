The Tab

Stella and Filip’s MAFS breakup turns messy as she’s ‘deeply sad’ over his ‘manosphere’ beliefs

He said we are currently living in a ‘war on men’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

After being the only success story from their season and getting engaged in real life, earlier this year MAFS Australia couple Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov announced they had split. I don’t think any of us saw it coming. 

But what we definitely didn’t see coming was Filip then being called out for posting “manosphere” and “red pill” content across his socials, of which Stella has now spoken out about. 

At the time of their split, it was said that Stella was “heartbroken” as it Filip who decided to end things, and he had been thinking about it for a while. In the end, the couple “weren’t on the same page” and were no longer on speaking terms.

“I never imagined I’d be writing something like this, but I feel it’s important to share my truth. Filip ended our relationship. While he had clearly been processing that decision for some time, I genuinely believed we were working towards the same future. I was completely blindsided,” she said in a later statement

Stella and Filip on MAFS Australia

via Channel Nine

‘There is a war on men’ 

Now, Filip seems to have done a 180 from the wholesome man we saw on the show. During an 11-minute video to his YouTube channel, he claimed there’s a “war against men” and that men are being pressured into getting married and having children, so they can be “controlled” and be “good little tax slaves”.

He said: “The most dangerous kind of man is one that can’t be controlled, that stands up for what he believes in, that means what he says, says what he means, and that is very intentional and not scattered.

“There is a war on men – their attention, their sexual attention, their financial direction, where they fit into relationships, what their place is… everything… there’s a war on that.

“Because if you can control all the fighting-age men, if you can control them, and they’re scattered, and they’re fully in debt, they’re in relationships they don’t want to be in, they’re just consuming like crazy – you have them, it’s game, set, match, they’re defeated.”

He described how men need to protect their “freedom” and added: “They can’t think for themselves and they’re going to be good little tax slaves.” 

Stella and Filip on MAFS Australia

via Channel Nine

‘It was too good to be true… people wear masks’ 

Stella has now spoken to Women’s Day, and said the man in the videos is not who she fell in love with on MAFS Australia. “When I said I felt humiliated, I meant how confronting it is to hear views I deeply disagree with from someone I once loved and imagined a future with,” she told the publication.

“I was planning to move, start a new life and hoped we would build a family. I leaned on my values and worked to let go of the life I had in Sydney. Perhaps I didn’t do that quickly enough.”

She then shared how she thinks they got from where they were together, to his views now. Stella explained: “My impression is that, somewhere along the way, he absorbed messages that encourage men to see women as a threat. I find that deeply sad, because those messages can push people away from the connection they want and sabotage relationships. That is how the ‘male loneliness epidemic’ begins.”

Stella has also been addressing the backlash Filip has been getting in her social media comments. “How did something that seemed too good to be true come to an end like this?” asked one person. 

Stella responded: “Because it was too good to be true!? Because people wear masks. Or people unfortunately revert to their very deep very prevalent beliefs that women are somehow here to ‘get them’, ‘lock them (down)’ and ‘restrict them’. As much as they try to be the better versions of themselves, sometimes those beliefs are too ingrained to change.

“No secrets on my end. I was and I am the same person. I wanted a man a husband and a father to my kids. Those things didn’t change for a second. The way I navigated each step was always with the end in mind – aka family.”

In a further comment, Stella seemed to heartbreakingly blame herself. “I won the national humiliation of not trusting my gut of not listening to friends, of being so lusted (over) by the tall, dark and handsome man that I lost my critical thinking skills. Who proposes after three months?,” she said.

“But also, who accepts a proposal after three months? It shows how I lost myself and how naive and desperate I was.” She said his latest YouTube video “truly validated what I felt all through the show” as she “questioned his motives” but got “wrapped up in my own naivety”.  

For all the latest MAFS news and updates, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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