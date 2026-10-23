Want to live your Strictly dreams? Here are the best places to dance in Cardiff

Cardiff, its time to get your dancing shoes on and cha-cha-cha your way into the night

4 hours ago

It’s time for the students of Cardiff to ditch the lecture fits and swap them for the sequins and sparkles of Strictly. Whether you are an amateur or one of the seasoned pros, the ballrooms of Cardiff do not discriminate.

I’m here to help you find somewhere which is going to give you 10s on every move as you groove your way onto the dance floor.

The judges have spoken, and these carefully picked recommendations will allow you to truly unlock that Strictly magic and will leave the other participants (your fellow pupils) in awe of your moves. Just don’t expect to be scoring those 10s straight away.

1. Circuit

Either you love it, or you hate it, but Circuit is undeniably the home of a funky move or two. With the option of two different dance rooms, Circuit provides the perfect opportunity to put your best Strictly moves to the test.

Don’t expect too much of that Strictly magic and ballroom elegance with Circuit because you’re more likely to find mosh pits and some poorly chosen songs by the DJ. Without judgement, though, if that’s what you’re into, you’ll be dancing your way to the top of the Circuit leaderboard in no time.

2. Misfits

If you’re looking for that iconic Strictly disco ball, then look no further than Misfits. It is just like Strictly, except the judges you’re facing are a Tuesday 9 am.

But don’t let this put you off; a bit of liquid courage will carry your performance, and Misfits is the perfect place to find yourself four for eight Jager bombs. With a good range of music, there’s no doubt that you will be waltzing your way onto the dance floor. However, be careful you’re not quickstepping into a bundle of Misfits regrets.

3. Live Lounge

Live Lounge may lack the glitz and glamour of Misfits; however, it makes up for it with the lively (see what I did there) atmosphere. The live music will have you bringing out your best jive and leave you clearing out the dance floor. You’ll find yourself getting lost in the music as you samba your way into the weekend.

Cardiff’s dance floors are awaiting their next star and Live Lounge might just be the place where you’ll be getting those 10s. If you’re into the old classics, then Live Lounge will be right up your street.

4. YOLO

Saving the best for last, YOLO will undoubtedly leave you ranking top of that Strictly leaderboard. The best place for a dance-off, which will leave even the judges cringing and Craig Revel Horwood questioning his entire career.

Where YOLO truly brings out the Strictly magic is with the costumes. It’s not often you’ll find yourself dancing alongside a lobster and a banana at the same time, but this is all part of that Strictly magic.

If you thought the judges were your biggest critiques, just wait until the hangxiety kicks in on Thursday morning and you’ll be wishing you didn’t quickstep your way over to the bar quite as much. The glitterball trophy may be a distant dream, but if you made it all the way to angels, that’s prize enough.

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