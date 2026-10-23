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Traitor Maya Jama outed herself at breakfast, and we (and the Faithfuls) didn’t catch it

Gotta love a classic Freudian slip

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

As the Faithfuls fail to seek out the Traitors in yet another episode of The Celebrity Traitors, people have noticed that Maya Jama fully outed herself. 

For the most part, Maya Jama has flown under the radar on The Celebrity Traitors. So much so that people are starting to question why her name has NEVER come up in conversation. Seriously, it’s becoming the obvious elephant in the room, and the same could be said for James. It’s always the ones you don’t suspect. 

In Thursday’s episode, after the untimely murder of Ross Kemp, the Traitors and Faithfuls sat down at breakfast to exchange theories. 

Michael Sheen almost immediately clocked that it was a murder in plain sight, earning a worried look from a guilty Maya. Then Claudia came in to tell them the sad news. 

Credit: BBC

At this point, Maya Jama slipped up on Celebrity Traitors

After Claudia vacated the room, equipped with the portrait of Ross Kemp, James Blunt quickly got to the question at hand: Who was with Ross during his final moments of life?

“We were all in the library with him: Me, James, Sharon, and Jerry. Yeah, that was it,” Maya said. “And then Kenny was there for a little bit.”

Traitor James chimed in at this point, claiming he didn’t recall anyone touching Ross, which might have signified a murder had taken place. 

This is when people are saying that Maya slipped up, because she responded: “I didn’t touch him.”

Hilariously, Faithful Jerry said she also didn’t touch him. Though the Faithfuls might have zeroed in on Maya because of her Joanna-like word vomit, Jerry being Jerry might have saved her. 

Reacting to the clip on Twitter, one person said: “Only pertinent to say this if you’re a traitor. Don’t think anyone noticed, though?”

“Yesss, cause why would it matter if she touched him or not if she was a Faithful,” another said. 

Only time will tell. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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