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Stew from Love Is Blind season 11

Stew’s workplace shares hilarious videos poking fun at his time on Love Is Blind

Posted on the actual work account

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Stew is proving to be an excellent sport, as his workplace has now had him feature in two hilarious videos about his time on Love Is Blind season 11. 

Stew works in engineering, and while in the pods made a number of hints at liking the finer things. He is currently Director of Engineering for SharkNinja. Yes, as in the actual vacuums and appliances brand. He’s worked there for over six years, having worked up the ladder to a very respectable position. 

In a video shared to the actual SharkNinja and SharkHome verified Instagram accounts, his workplace said: “Returning to your 9-5 after being on reality TV.” It added in the caption: “Teams chat going crazy.” The video had some awkward music, and showed Stew seemingly returning to work, and colleagues pointing at him and sarcastically waving. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shark Home (@sharkhome)

Stew, who has launched a number of products for the company, including air purifiers and fans, commented: “From making fans to having fans.”

But the fun doesn’t end there. A second video has been shared to the accounts. It showed Stew being called into a “very important meeting” but then nobody showed up.

“Stew we’re not going to be having this meeting. It’s not going to be rescheduled,” said a voice off-camera. “I think I’ve seen this film before,” was the caption. “Why does this keep happening to me?”, Stew questioned, walking out the room in the video. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shark Home (@sharkhome)

It was very much recreating the awkward moment of Stew being ghosted by Jax after their reveal. In his confessional after the reveal, Stew was told by a producer off-camera that Jax didn’t want to go to the Mexico retreat anymore, and had instead gone home immediately. 

So, I think he’s very much over all that now!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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