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How to avoid the struggles that come with a part-time job at a Bristol university

After all, we do live in on of the most expensive cities in the UK.

Anna Hawes | Guides

Financial aid of some sort is inevitably needed when doing a degree, but many don’t have family in a position to chip in, or enough student finance to cover all expenses. Being broke at university can be really hard, especially when you feel like your peers are having more fun than you because they can afford it. However, getting a part-time job while studying in Bristol isn’t all bad! In fact, it could become an excellent chance to socialise, start new friendships and maintain a good routine- all whilst making an income. 

Bristol is one of the most expensive cities for students in the UK, with the BBC stating that it is now ‘England’s least affordable city to rent in’. Being here and not having a big enough budget for the socials, bills, rent and supermarket prices, can be very overwhelming and even isolating. But don’t worry, you’re not the only one who feels this way; according to the University of Bristol’s SU report, over a third of students are working over 15 hours a week to make ends meet, so here is how to make the most of it!

Balance

The key to doing well at university and working a part-time job is to maintain a balance. Bristol University recommends students work no more than 15 hours per week so as not to let their grades slip, whilst UWE states ‘you may find your studies suffer if you work more than 16 hours a week.’ Try to stick to these guidelines so that work doesn’t take over from the reason you’re in Bristol in the first place: to study.

Choosing the right kind of job is an important factor; if you’re going to sacrifice your free time, you may as well have fun at the same time. Bristol is a city with incredible nightlife; taking a job at a bar or club in the City Centre or around Stokes Croft could be the perfect chance to socialise and stay in the loop, all while making money.

If you’re not one to be working shifts until 3 am, maybe an on-campus job would be right for you. Bristol’s Student Unions are great places to work as they are respectful of the fact that you’re a student and they pay well. Student Unions also tend to need workers for events, so if you don’t want to work a regular job but need some occasional extra pocket money, this could be a great option.

There are also flexible options if you’re dealing with a packed schedule, like remote tutoring or retail shifts at Cabot Circus, that will allow shift swaps when you need that extra time to prepare for exam season.

Timing 

Learn how to maximise your time. Use bus trips to and from work or university to do readings and seminar prep. Treat your studies as your 9-5, attend all your classes and work in your breaks or in the morning. This works on two levels; your evenings are free for your part-time job, and you’ve managed to eliminate scary late-night essay sessions. You also need to be strict with yourself. Say ‘no’ to that extra shift your boss is asking you to do, get enough sleep and keep up your academic attendance.

It’s not all bad news for those of us who must work while at university. Working a part-time job has got some excellent perks. Staff discounts are incredibly helpful: staff meals, supermarket discounts, free coffee, etc. These all help to minimise your expenses and keep your budget on track. The routine you fall into when working and studying can be really rewarding. Structured shifts help to avoid doomscrolling until 3 am, sleeping in till 11 and missing classes.

Working while studying isn’t always ideal, but as long as you keep your shift hours below that 15-hour mark, it is manageable. You may even reap the rewards of those unexpected benefits and routine-shaping advantages that can save you from having a bad work ethic, late-night, caffeine-fuelled study sessions and delving deep into your overdraft when ordering that extra pint on a Saturday night.

 

Anna Hawes | Guides
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