‘Everyone needs to fart’: Bristol bus driver loses tribunal claim after ‘significant flatulence’ incident

A Bristol bus driver has lost her tribunal claim after being dismissed on probation, with the judge ruling there was no discrimination or harassment

2 hours ago

A Bristol-based bus driver has lost her tribunal claim after being dismissed following an incident involving what was described as “significant flatulence”.

Stephanie Bryan was driving for electric bus operator The Big Lemon when she experienced bowel trouble mid-shift.

According to reports, the smell reportedly lingered long after her shift ended and was still present when her colleague, Samantha Bingham, took over the bus.

The tribunal heard that Samantha found the smell so strong she assumed Stephanie had soiled herself. The odour was reportedly still noticeable when Samantha got home, with her partner raising the same question.

Samantha said she felt she had to wash her uniform and shower immediately after returning home.

When Samantha raised the issue with Stephanie, she reportedly brushed it off by saying “everyone needs to fart”.

Stephanie is said to have reacted “negatively” and with “personal hostility” to Samantha’s concerns, leaving her feeling she had no choice but to raise the matter with their line manager.

The manager subsequently raised concerns about personal hygiene during Stephanie’s probation review.

Stephanie was later dismissed and brought claims of disability discrimination and harassment.

She argued that the incident was linked to bladder weakness, but the tribunal did not accept this explanation.

The tribunal heard that discussions about the incident included references to the ordinary consequences of eating certain foods and were not directed towards bladder weakness.

It also found that management had not been informed about Stephanie’s diagnoses of depression, borderline personality disorder or bladder weakness, meaning it could not have known that these conditions might affect her hygiene.

Judge Jonathan Walters said: “The odour was consistent with faecal matter potentially caused by significant flatulence which had led to soiling and was not associated with urine or urinary incontinence.”

The judge added that Samantha “was genuinely and reasonably concerned by the situation she found herself in and properly and reasonably raised these matters with the line manager”.

However, the ruling made clear that hygiene concerns were not the main reason for Stephanie’s dismissal.

Management had also raised concerns about her driving and concluded that she had failed to satisfactorily complete her probationary period.

The tribunal found that Stephanie’s manager did not know about her disabilities and could not reasonably have been expected to know about them.

Her claims of disability discrimination and harassment were therefore dismissed.

A spokesperson for The Big Lemon said: “We do not comment on individual members of staff but would like to thank Ms Bingham for her professionalism throughout this case and thanks are also due to Judge Walters for the consideration he gave to what was quite a sensitive situation.”

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