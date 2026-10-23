The Tab

‘Everyone needs to fart’: Bristol bus driver loses tribunal claim after ‘significant flatulence’ incident

A Bristol bus driver has lost her tribunal claim after being dismissed on probation, with the judge ruling there was no discrimination or harassment

Sabrina Fateh | News

A Bristol-based bus driver has lost her tribunal claim after being dismissed following an incident involving what was described as “significant flatulence”.

Stephanie Bryan was driving for electric bus operator The Big Lemon when she experienced bowel trouble mid-shift.

According to reports, the smell reportedly lingered long after her shift ended and was still present when her colleague, Samantha Bingham, took over the bus.

The tribunal heard that Samantha found the smell so strong she assumed Stephanie had soiled herself. The odour was reportedly still noticeable when Samantha got home, with her partner raising the same question.

Samantha said she felt she had to wash her uniform and shower immediately after returning home.

When Samantha raised the issue with Stephanie, she reportedly brushed it off by saying “everyone needs to fart”.

Stephanie is said to have reacted “negatively” and with “personal hostility” to Samantha’s concerns, leaving her feeling she had no choice but to raise the matter with their line manager.

The manager subsequently raised concerns about personal hygiene during Stephanie’s probation review.

Stephanie was later dismissed and brought claims of disability discrimination and harassment.

She argued that the incident was linked to bladder weakness, but the tribunal did not accept this explanation.

The tribunal heard that discussions about the incident included references to the ordinary consequences of eating certain foods and were not directed towards bladder weakness.

It also found that management had not been informed about Stephanie’s diagnoses of depression, borderline personality disorder or bladder weakness, meaning it could not have known that these conditions might affect her hygiene.

Judge Jonathan Walters said: “The odour was consistent with faecal matter potentially caused by significant flatulence which had led to soiling and was not associated with urine or urinary incontinence.”

The judge added that Samantha “was genuinely and reasonably concerned by the situation she found herself in and properly and reasonably raised these matters with the line manager”.

However, the ruling made clear that hygiene concerns were not the main reason for Stephanie’s dismissal.

Management had also raised concerns about her driving and concluded that she had failed to satisfactorily complete her probationary period.

The tribunal found that Stephanie’s manager did not know about her disabilities and could not reasonably have been expected to know about them.

Her claims of disability discrimination and harassment were therefore dismissed.

A spokesperson for The Big Lemon said: “We do not comment on individual members of staff but would like to thank Ms Bingham for her professionalism throughout this case and thanks are also due to Judge Walters for the consideration he gave to what was quite a sensitive situation.”

Featured image via YouTube

Sabrina Fateh | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Bristol Installs New Bus Stops – But Which Services Will Use Them?

A First Bus change: Everything you need to know about Bristol’s new 24/7 bus service

Bus, sweat and tears: Bristol’s problem with transport

Latest

The flatmate red flags Leeds students need to watch out for (and how to avoid them)

Francesca OCallaghan

Don’t trust your flatmate? Here’s how to fix that

Newcastle food hot spots worth spending your maintenance loan on

Mia Landes

If you’re going to splurge, splurge at these spots x

Top tips for securing the perfect student house in Birmingham

Ella Bastow

It’s like Escape to the Country, except we’re in Selly and there’s not a blade of grass in sight x

‘Everyone needs to fart’: Bristol bus driver loses tribunal claim after ‘significant flatulence’ incident

Sabrina Fateh

A Bristol bus driver has lost her tribunal claim after being dismissed on probation, with the judge ruling there was no discrimination or harassment

Two Love Is Blind season 11 couples had their love stories cut from the show

Hayley Soen

This always happens!

Traitor Maya Jama outed herself at breakfast, and we (and the Faithfuls) didn’t catch it

Kieran Galpin

Gotta love a classic Freudian slip

Bristol road closed off after bomb squad called to neutralise suspicious item

Zarah Grant

Bomb experts have been called to Park Street after a suspicious package was left unattended

Stew from Love Is Blind season 11

Stew’s workplace shares hilarious videos poking fun at his time on Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

Posted on the actual work account

Here are all the famous people you didn’t know went to university in Leeds

Johannah Mathew

All five major Leeds universities have some pretty famous alumni

Want to live your Strictly dreams? Here are the best places to dance in Cardiff

Rosie Harrington

Cardiff, its time to get your dancing shoes on and cha-cha-cha your way into the night

Ed Gamble has defended Celebrity Traitors’ James Acaster, after he ‘sabotaged’ challenge

Hebe Hancock

‘He just wants everyone to be okay’

What Does Your Favourite Pres Game Say About You?

Phoebe Davies

Your go-to pres game is basically a personality test…

H3 Podcast crew shares statement as Ethan Klein’s wife publicly accuses him of ‘nightmare’ affair

Kieran Galpin

His own crew has cut ties with him

James Acaster is being called out for his bizarre behaviour during Celebrity Traitors mission

Hebe Hancock

He’s taking the phrase ‘playing it safe’ too literally

Christa Pike’s team say IV site might have ‘blown’ during failed lethal injection in detailed update

Hayley Soen

They have finally explained exactly what happened

Second clip of comedian’s rape ‘joke’ resurfaces from five months before his apology

Kieran Galpin

‘There are some clips coming out from that that could be a problem’

The Celebrity Traitors

Mind-boggling flaw makes it ‘obvious’ who the Celebrity Traitors final three will be

Hayley Soen

It’s staring us in the face

love is blind us season 11 cam and aneha talking about her family

Love Is Blind’s Aneha feels viewers ‘misunderstood’ her family’s response to Cam

Claudia Cox

‘My family and I have always been incredibly accepting’

Ross Kemp explains the mindset that left him suspicious of everyone on Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

‘I was really sensitive’

Spoiler: Kenny’s handwriting on Celebrity Traitors ‘gives away’ who gets murdered next

Kieran Galpin

There would be a national period of mourning