Top tips for securing the perfect student house in Birmingham

It’s like Escape to the Country, except we’re in Selly and there’s not a blade of grass in sight x

2 hours ago

It’s that time of year again… the house hunt is on! Whether you’re a second year who’s seen this film before, or a first year about to dip your toes into the horrors of Selly for the first time, this stage can be both exciting and overwhelming.

Fear not! Whether you’re already knee-deep in house deposits or haven’t even booked your first viewing, here are our four top tips for finding your dream house in the Costa del Selly – without losing your mind (or your friendship group) in the process.

The kitchen – the bigger the better

Whilst a small kitchen may seem like the perfect way to create a cute, cosy feel with your new housemates, the novelty will wear off very quickly.

Picture this. It’s a Wednesday evening and everyone needs to eat dinner at the exact same time before dashing off to sports night pre’s. Tensions are high over who gets an inch of countertop to prepare their food and there is no space in the measly single oven. The hanger will hit and you’ll be wishing you got a bigger kitchen all those months ago.

So take our advice and look out for a place with a proper kitchen table, enough fridge space and space for people to move around.

Beware of the estate agents

For most of you, signing a house for second year will be your first interaction with an estate agent. There’s quite a few to choose from and whilst it might not feel like a big deal right now, these are the people who will be coming (or not coming) to your aid when your roof is leaking in week one.

Now I can’t say too much but please please please just read the reviews. Let’s just say there are good ones, bad ones, and then some even worse ones. You could also consider renting from a private landlord, as they may manage fewer properties, meaning you could have a better chance of getting things fixed quickly.

Either way, please do your research now because no one wants to spend the year fighting for a working shower or an oven that works.

Don’t fall for the basement

Okay, so the basement sounds cool. You’re already picturing an underground DJ set at your next pre’s, and think your house will be the *it* spot of Selly.

But let me warn you: I have heard and experienced enough basement horror stories to last a lifetime. Think abandoned sleeping bags, suspicious graffiti and so much damp you could grow your own ecosystem. That basement will be less party room and more biohazard.

Please, let’s just leave the underground at the Guild x

Campus commute

“Raddlebarn isn’t that far from campus” “It’s closer than the Vale, I’ll never be late again.”

Stop. Just stop. Because none of this will matter when you have overslept for your 9am and the speed walking down the entirety of Hubert feels like a marathon.

If you can, try to pick somewhere close to Bristol Road. It makes dragging yourself to a morning lecture slightly more bearable, and late-night sweet treat runs to Tesco become a whole lot easier. Sadly, it does mean you’ll have less excuses for not to using your £300 Sport and Fitness membership (sorry, not sorry).

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