The flatmate red flags Leeds students need to watch out for (and how to avoid them)

Don’t trust your flatmate? Here’s how to fix that

31 minutes ago

One minute you’re planning pre-drinks in your accommodation, the next you’re wondering who’s eaten your leftovers and why the sink is overflowing with dirty dishes

Sharing a flat isn’t always easy, especially when you’re living with people you’ve only just met. It’s even worse when house-hunting season begins and you’re suddenly expected to decide whether these people are suitable housemates for second year too.

So, here are five flatmate red flags to look out for, and how to solve them.

Stealing your food

There’s nothing worse than opening the fridge after a long day of those lectures that we all know could have been turned into a PowerPoint, only to discover your dinner has mysteriously vanished.

I certainly fancied my fifth microwave meal of the week but maybe that’s just me.

With the average weekly shop costing around £30-40, according to Save the Student, that’s money you’ve grafted and budgeted for, not a free buffet for the whole flat.

As someone who dealt with this last year it can be difficult to know how to address the problem at hand without disrupting the whole flat dynamic.

A solution could be sending a respectful message in the flat group chat first. But if that doesn’t stop the hungry scavengers, contact your accommodation team at university and they should be able to help.

Not washing up after using your belongings

Found your favourite mug buried beneath a mountain of crusty pasta bowls? Grim.

Using someone else’s cutlery or plates and leaving them in the sink means they’re stuck washing up before they can even make dinner. Nobody wants to spend their evening scrubbing a stranger’s baked-on beans.

It can be as simple as agreeing on a cleaning rota, as long as everyone actually sticks to it. It’s called sharing accommodation, not extra fairy liquid for some.

Being ridiculously noisy

We get it: student life involves pres, especially when everyone’s making the most of Leeds nightlife.

But your flat is a home, not a 24-hour club. Blasting music, slamming doors or shouting in the kitchen at 3am is less iconic when someone has a 9am lecture.

Noise is already a common source of conflict, with Nationwide’s FlexStudent study finding that 26 per cent of students clash with housemates over it.

Headphones exist, so bung them on. Not everyone want to listen to Drake at 3am.

Inviting guests over without telling anyone

There’s nothing like wandering into the kitchen in your pyjamas and coming face-to-face with someone you’ve never seen before.

Surprise guests can take over the sofa, crowd the kitchen and make your own home feel awkward.

A quick message in the group chat gives everyone a heads-up. It’s really not that hard. So, stop reading this article and send that text! I don’t have to tell you twice

Being rude or bitchy

Freshers is daunting enough without feeling like you’re living with Regina George.

Constant snarky comments and frosty vibes can make you dread leaving your room, even just to cook pasta.

Co-op data found that 56 per cent of UK students have lived with someone difficult, while 33 per cent regret their choice of housemates.

Everyone’s new, everyone’s finding their feet, and basic friendliness costs absolutely nothing.

At the end of the day, you don’t have to be best mates with everyone you live with. Just communicate, respect each other’s space and remember that the person you’re annoying might be the one you need to borrow loo roll from tomorrow.

Happy sharing, Leeds!

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