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James Acaster broke the Celebrity Traitors rules for a second time and nobody noticed

Outing himself as a Traitor wasn’t his only violation

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

James Acaster shocked everyone when he outed himself as a Traitor on Celebrity Traitors last night, but that’s not the only rule he broke.

The comedian broke down after Michael Sheen correctly worked out that he murdered Ross Kemp in plain sight with the perfume bottle, and production had to be halted after he became very upset. In explosive scenes that left everyone screaming at their telly, Acaster told the rest of the group he was a recruited Traitor, breaking his oath. 

Credit: BBC

This was obviously a major rule break, because the oath clearly states: “Do you commit to lie and deceive throughout the game? Are you willing to murder your fellow players every single night? And do you vow to keep your identity and the identity of your fellow players a secret?”

However, minutes later, another major rule was broken because James didn’t vote at the roundtable. Following his confession, the screen cut to Maya, Leigh-Anne, Romesh, Michael, Bash and James Blunt revealing they had all written “James A” on their blackboards, and he was banished.

James never voted, and as Claudia declared, “James Acaster you have got the most votes; please come up and join me,” the camera showed that his blackboard was completely empty.

Credit: BBC

Obviously, his vote wouldn’t have made a difference in the that moment and he would have been banished anyway, but he still should have got a vote by the rules of the game. Most importantly, the name he wrote on his blackboard could have influenced the game’s future. 

People would have started deducing theories from his vote, as he would have had to choose between protecting his fellow Traitors Maya and Kenny or throwing them under the bus. James not having a vote completely ruins the integrity of the game. 

On TikTok, some people are convinced production stepped in and told him not to vote in case he outed another Traitor. Others think he wasn’t allowed a vote because he broke the Traitors’ oath. Either way, the whole thing is a shambles. 

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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