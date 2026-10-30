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Lancaster grad who released pike into uni pond claims it had been ‘eating ducklings’

He said the pike had ‘eliminated all of the fish inside the pond and quite a lot of ducklings’

Charlotte Hutchinson | News

A graduate who released a pike into a Lancaster University pond has claimed the fish was “eating ducklings.”

In a recent Instagram post shared to Vendetta Fishing, the graduate shared how he relocated a pike that had been living in a university pond, having moved it there from Lancaster Canal over two years ago.

According to the post’s caption, the pike was caught from the canal in May 2024, before being taken to Flyde Pond, which the post claimed had “loads of roach, rudd, koi, and also a lot of ducklings in it.”

The graduate affectionately named the fish Mike the Pike, calling it his “university pond pet.” 

The post went on to say the the poke had been “eating well” during its time in the pond, allegedly “having eliminated all of the fish inside the pond and quite a lot of ducklings.” 

This led to the recent grad deciding it was “time to save the ducklings,” subsequently releasing the pike into Lancaster Canal. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vendetta Fishing (@vendetta_fishing)

According to the post, it took “three attempts” for the graduate to successfully remove the pike from the university pond.

The post continued: “It seems unbelievable to me now that in these two years he managed to stay healthy and grow to 73cm. On top of that, I feel incredibly proud and happy to see such a fish swim away so lively and know that it’s in perfect condition and now in a much better place.

“So special to have released it in the spot where my whole Lancaster fishing journey started three years ago.

“Safe to say Mike the Pike graduated as well.”

Lancaster University and Vendetta Fishing have been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @vendetta_fishing

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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