There were actually *four* slip-ups during abysmal showing from The Traitors last night

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The Celebrity Traitors last night was an absolute mess. If you don’t want spoilers, you’re in the wrong place. Just one day before the final, Traitor James Acaster confessed his status at the roundtable, leaving it all completely up in the air for Maya Jama and King Kenny.

Prior to the outburst, it had looked pretty certain the Traitors were going to breeze through. Last night the first cracks began to show, as Maya was getting heat from King of the Faithfuls Michael Sheen, and then James Acaster cracked and told the room he was a reluctant Traitor.

During the episode, there were a couple of obvious slip-ups from the Traitors, but a couple more that might have gone unnoticed. Until now!

Maya Jama’s obvious ‘killing them’ error

Maya, Maya, Maya. What have you done here?! After breakfast, when gearing themselves up for a day of catching Traitors, the Faithfuls raised a toast. “To killing them,” Maya proudly declared, before correcting herself to say: “Banishing, even”. I think correcting herself just made it even worse, to be honest.

She has since commented on the error herself, and joked: “By this point I was so tired the Traitor was dropping out of me.”

Kenny quite literally said ‘as a Traitor myself’

While trying to deliver a hard line to save himself, Kenny said to the whole table: “As a Traitor myself, I would have got rid of you already.” Ouch. He obviously meant to say “if I had been” but oh dear, that didn’t come out right, did it?

It appeared that Bash might have clocked him say this at the time, but then he didn’t pipe up about it, despite there being ample opportunity for him to do so. So, maybe this reaction from him was cunning editing? Or maybe he will bring it up later?

Kenny yet again said there are three Traitors

Kenny was having a bit of a mare around the roundtable last night. As well as straight up exposing himself, he also said “there are three Traitors in this room” and nobody seemed to clock. Not long after, James Blunt said in his confessional: “We still have no idea who or how many Traitors there are”. Only the Traitors know there are three of them. A big yikes from him.

And this isn’t the first time Kenny has said this. In a conversation with James Blunt last week, Kenny also said there were three Traitors in the game.

The producers seemed to slip-up as well!

You could tell as soon as his “traitor” tag disappeared something big was going to happen, I couldn’t be more proud of him for going out on his own terms pic.twitter.com/dgLktwzViH — spooKAY 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚠️👻 (@kay_is_short) October 29, 2026

It’s not just the Traitors giving themselves away! Ahead of last night’s episode, there had been reports that a “bombshell” was coming, which had been hints at James’ outburst, but the producers seemingly gave us a hint during the episode before it had happened, as well.

People have noticed that before James did what he did, the BBC had stopped adding his aston which said “Traitor” on it during his confessional interviews. So, we should have known something big was coming.

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