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Every foolish way the Traitors have given themselves away, but the Faithfuls haven’t noticed

All the Faithfuls need to do is pay better attention

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

The finale of The Celebrity Traitors is coming, and it’s looking more and more likely that the Traitors will win. But, if the Faithfuls would just open their eyes and ears, they would have clocked the many ways the Traitors have given themselves away throughout the show. 

In the last episodes, the Faithfuls literally proclaimed that Traitors Maya Jama, James Acaster and King Kenny were the most trustworthy in the group. It’s been a poor showing. Despite it seeming like the Traitors have been on top form, they’ve also slipped up more than a few times. 

Jerry being banished revealed The Traitors

When the Traitors have given themselves away on Celebrity Traitors

via BBC

As soon as Jerry Hall was voted out, that *should* have been a big teller for the Faithfuls. Jerry being voted out only left two options as to who the Traitors could be: Maya and James A. But, shock! Nobody clocked this. 

How, you might ask? When discussing who was in the library with Ross ahead of his in plain sight death, they previously said it was Maya, James, Jerry and Kenny for a bit. Kenny wasn’t there for the whole time, so while it’s not a great look, he could get out of this one.

But now, with Jerry gone and proven to be a Faithful, if the other Faithfuls follow the theory that the murder took place in the library, it has to have been Maya or James A. 

Maya gave herself away at breakfast

via BBC

Maya Jama seemingly slipped up at breakfast. While there last week, Traitor James Acaster said he didn’t recall anyone touching Ross in the library, which might have signified a murder had taken place. 

This is when people are saying that Maya slipped up, because she responded: “I didn’t touch him.” People have noticed you would only say “I” if you were Traitor, instead of saying you hadn’t noticed anyone else. Did she slip?

People also think King Kenny has slipped up…twice

When the Traitors have given themselves away on Celebrity Traitors

via BBC

Kenny has apparently let his true status in the game slip two times already. The first point being made was risky for sure, but I don’t think anyone will clock him for it. Basically, in a conversation with James Blunt last week, Kenny said there were three Traitors in the game. He’d only know that if he were one himself. He could easily wriggle out of that one by assuming there was a recruitment after Hannah was banished.

James Blunt must be King Kenny’s safe space, as in a further conversation he *really* let his guard down. After getting the dagger in the mission, Kenny told James he could “M” him that night, if he really wanted to. No, not banish. He said murder. “Sorry, did Kenny just slip up and say murder instead of banish, and NO ONE noticed?!?,” one person on Twitter said. Yep, it would appear so. 

The Traitors have doomed themselves, just to make matters worse

When the Traitors have given themselves away on Celebrity Traitors

via BBC

Following the latest mission, viewers of the show have been discussing how the Traitors have outed themselves accidentally. It’s all to do with them being almost too good at the game. 

One person said: “What’s going to happen when the three most trusted players, the pinnacle of the Faithful, all of whom are un-shielded, The Trustworthy Trio… all walk back into Breakfast un-murdered next week? The only logical reason for that: They are all Traitors.” 

In the comments, someone else added: “Absolutely this, why are the ones who won’t be banished still there.” Someone else said: “Not just that, but Maya’s, Kenny and James A’s names never come up at the roundtable so they’re never going to be banished and yet they survive murder every night.”

I’m pulling my hair out at how frustrating this is!

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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