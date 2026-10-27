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Celebrity Traitors theory claims Traitors have ‘doomed themselves’ and should be easily caught

It’s so obvious at this point

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

There is yet another theory about the Celebrity Traitors that proves the Faithfuls this year just really need to open their eyes a little more. It’s almost painful how bad they’ve been at the game. 

As we head into the final episodes, it’s looking more and more likely that the Traitors will win. In the last episodes, the Faithfuls literally proclaimed that Traitors Maya Jama, James Acaster and King Kenny were the most trustworthy in the group. You couldn’t write it, it was so bad. 

Following the latest mission, viewers of the show have been discussing another theory of how the Traitors have outed themselves accidentally. It’s all to do with them being almost too good at the game. 

One person pointed out: “What’s going to happen when the three most trusted players, the pinnacle of the Faithful, all of whom are un-shielded, The Trustworthy Trio… all walk back into Breakfast un-murdered next week? The only logical reason for that: They are all Traitors.” 

In the comments, someone else added: “Absolutely this, why are the ones who won’t be banished still there.” Someone else said: “Not just that, but Maya’s, Kenny and James A’s names never come up at the roundtable so they’re never going to be banished and yet they survive murder every night.”

This comes just as a further moment has proven the Traitors should have been caught out. People have noted that as soon as Jerry Hall was voted out, that *should* have been a big teller for the Faithfuls. Jerry being voted out has only left two options as to who the Traitors could be: Maya and James A. 

When discussing who was in the library with Ross ahead of his death, they previously said it was Maya, James, Jerry and Kenny for a bit. Kenny wasn’t there for the whole time, so while it’s not a great look, he could get out of this one. But now, with Jerry gone and proven to be a Faithful, if the other Faithfuls follow the theory that the murder took place in the library, it has to have been Maya or James. 

Is anyone going to clock this in time? 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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