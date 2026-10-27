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10 spooky Halloween events in and around Exeter you won’t want to miss this October

A bucket list of unique spooky events to tick off during reading week

Abigail Tyrrell | Guides

Freshers’ Week felt like only a second ago, and now it’s officially Halloweek. Even if you haven’t been invited to a house party, there’s plenty of spooky activities you can get up to around Exeter. And no, they don’t all have to involve alcohol. 

1. Arthur Miller’s The Crucible at Cygnet Theatre 

This literary classic is back and better than ever. Set during the Salem witch trials, there is perhaps no better play to experience at this time of year. It promises an atmospheric night that will have you on the edge of your seat. 

Showings are running right up until Halloween day, so there’s still time to catch it. With tickets at the low price of £12, this is the ideal night out for students. 

2. Halloween tasting experience at Hotel Chocolat 

For some, the best part of this spooky season is the sweets and chocolates that come along with it. If that sounds like you, Hotel Chocolat has crafted the perfect tasting experience for all you sweet fangs out there.

After being missed last year, this beloved event has returned and with a plethora of original autumnal snacks for you to try. Come let your taste buds be lead by the professionals and leave the experience with a new Halloween favourite.

Tickets are £12 per person and the event lasts for half an hour. 

3. Exeter Alternative Market Halloween special (31st October)

Originally a Bristol staple, the famous Alternative Market has finally moved its way to the streets of Exeter. Running since 2022, the event seeks to celebrate “individuality and quirks.” Renowned for its inclusive environment and unique stalls, this is certainly not one to miss. 

The best part? Entry is free!

4. An audience with a ghost hunter at St Nicholas Priory

An immersive experience held in one of Exeter’s most haunted buildings. Wandering Tiger’s spookiest production yet is a great opportunity to gain more insight into the haunted history of Exeter and experience the paranormal happenings first hand.

If you still think you’re brave enough, this is a must-see this Halloween. 

With student discount, tickets are only £19.35 

5. Halloween classics at the Picturehouse

Some of the most beloved spooky classics are returning to Exeter’s Picturehouse this Autumn. You can expect showings of 28 days later (2002), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and a reimagining of Murnau’s Nosforatu. This innovative modern version blends the 1920’s classic with two of Radioheads most iconic albums: Kid A (2000) and Amnesiac (2001). 

There is truly something for everyone whether you’re a massive horror fan or prefer some lighter, more comforting Halloween films. 

6. Exeter Pumpkins  

Halloween isn’t complete without a trip to a pumpkin patch. Exeter Pumpkins has more than 20 varieties of pumpkins, starting from only 50p. They have a selection of hot food and drinks along with activities such as face painting, inflatables and more. This small patch is ran by James and Megan, making visiting the patch a great opportunity to support a local, family run business. 

Open from 9-5 every day in the lead up to Halloween. Dog friendly. 

7. Spooky trail around Streatham Campus

Held by the university themselves, this treasure hunt offers the opportunity for students to win a £10 Amazon gift voucher. The trail only takes around 45 minutes and is a great way to build community whilst getting outside to explore the many beautiful parts of the university campus. 

You have until the 10th of November to enter the competition and find tiny the dog’s resting place. 

Go, go, go!

8. Timepiece 

You simply cannot have a list of Halloween events in Exeter without giving Timepiece its due attention. Halloween is undoubtably one of the biggest nights of the year at this Exeter favourite. A night at Timepiece is a great way to put any Halloween costumes to use whilst unwinding before the beginning of the second half of the term. With its unique bar/club setup, it can be a relaxed night out or one for the books.

Tickets are only £3.99.

9. Pennywell Farm

Whilst being a short drive/bus journey from Exeter, visiting Pennywell Farm has certainly become regarded as an unmissable Halloween event by many Exeter students. The farm has so many autumnal activities to offer such as marshmallow toasting, live acoustic music and of course pumpkin picking. With its range of pumpkins, gourds and squashes, it has become regarded as Devons number one pumpkin experience. 

Tickets to the pumpkin patch also include access to the rest of the farm. This means that visitors can attend all of the other events that Pennywell has to offer like goat milking, bottle feeding, meet the donkeys, deer feeding and more. 

With student discount, tickets are only £21.95. 

10. Trick or Death Halloween Murder Mystery

Only a short train journey away in Torquay, this is without a doubt one of the most unique events available for Exeter students. When a sudden death turns the celebration into an investigation, it will be up to you and your fellow detectives to name a culprit before they strike again. Really, what could be better than Cluedo in real life? 

Tickets are £45 and include a three course dinner and welcome drink. 

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

More on: activities Alternative Exeter Halloween Horror Student tab theatre timepiece
Abigail Tyrrell | Guides
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