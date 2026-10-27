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The odd origin of TikTok’s viral ‘I’m feeling tremendous’ sound that’s burrowing into my brain

The beat is driving me insane

Kieran Galpin | Trends

TikTok sounds are a plague on humanity because what do you mean I’ve been stuck singing “I’m feeling tremendous” over and over again for the past week? 

We’ve all experienced the phenomenon, which actually has a name: Involuntary musical imagery, or stuck song syndrome. Thankfully, you can break the cycle by either listening to another song or by listening to the annoying track the entire way through. 

Where’s the sound actually from?

You might come across the “I’m feeling tremendous” sound in a number of ways, but I first clocked it on the page of a TikToker called Silly Guy. His rendition saw him walk on the spot as he expressively sang the lyrics. After that, I was being served video after video of the jarring lyrics, each with increasingly unique takes. 

After some digging, I found the source of “I’m feeling tremendous”, which is actually from a song called Verified by Your Favorite Martian. 

Your Favorite Martian is a virtual cartoon band created by YouTuber and comedian Ray William Johnson. Essentially, they’re an animated group who release actual songs. Verified came out four years ago, but is only now going viral on TikTok. 

The lyrics to ‘I’m feeling tremendous’, AKA Verified

I can’t say I was expecting the source of the viral sound to be an animated band, but that’s the internet for you. Odd to the very end, and we love it. 

Here are the full lyrics to Verified, including “I’m feeling tremendous”: 

“I used to have no friends and no job
And I’d sit around with no pants on
Had no dates, got no love
‘Cause I still live with my grandma
And everyone treated me badly (you suck!)
City bus would drive right past me
My dog even said, ‘We’re over!’
He wants to see other owners

“So I talked to a doctor
(Hey!) ‘Cause I was overthinking
(Hey!) That day she quit and she recommended I just start drinking
(You got problems)
My dating profile said, ‘Just swipe left’
‘Cause I know I’ll annoy them
Women wouldn’t even look my direction
Hey, Siri! (I have a boyfriend)

Then one day I overslept (huh?)
Woke up late like, ‘What the heck?’ (Wait)
Checked my socials, wait a sec (what?)
Next to my name was a big blue check?

B*tch, I’m verified
B*tch, I’m verified
(I get the blue check, I get the blue check, I-I get the blue check)
B*tch, I’m verified

I’m feeling tremendous
Now people clap when I finish up a sentence (yeah)
Now they build a statue to honour my existence (oh, God)
Now I got the president filling up my mentions (woo)
I don’t need a chauffeur
I ain’t had a car since last October
Ever since they gave me a Nobel Prize
I don’t drive ’cause the crowd carries me everywhere on their shoulders

They put my face on a dollar
(Hey!) I grew a few inches taller
(Hey!) Being verified is amazing
Ellen hit me up and said she wants to have my baby (I love you!)
And they tore down the Sphinx
And replaced it with my face and my social links
And they named a new species of dinosaur after me
Puff-Puffasaurus, naturally

When I hang around the Queen
She’s the one who bows to me
She’s gotta show respect
‘Cause I’m the one with the big blue check

B*tch, I’m verified
B*tch, I’m verified
(I get the blue check, I get the blue check, I-I get the blue check)
B*tch, I’m verified
(I get the blue check, I get the blue check, I-I get the blue check)
B*tch, I’m verified

Puff-Puff, Puff-Puff! It’s time to cut the grass!
No, grandma! I don’t have to mow
I’m verified now!
A veggie-what? I don’t care if you eat meat or not
You get out there and cut that grass!
Ugh!”

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Featured image credit: YouTube/Your Favorite Martian and TikTok/Sillyguy

More on: Music TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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