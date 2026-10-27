G Flip ‘initiated split’ as Chrishell announces their marriage is over after three years

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Chrishell Stause has revealed her marriage to singer G Flip is all over. In a teary Instagram video, she said she and her former partner will be treating their “public separation” with love and respect for one another.

After three years of marriage, and over four years together, Chrishell shared in a sad video that things had come to an end. She said she and G are “no longer together,” and admitted to feeling as though she is “like a little bit of a failure”.

She said: “I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys. G and I are no longer together. We have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other. That’s not hard for me because I am in love with this person. I don’t have all the information or the reasons. I’m sure just as always with time you get the lessons you’re meant to get.

“I feel like a little bit of a failure. There’s nothing you could say about me that would be worse than what I say to myself. I just have to kind of heal and figure this out. It’s hard. It’s painful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

A source has told PEOPLE that it was G Flip who initiated the split. At the same time, G Flip added in a statement: “After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together. I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply.

“My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now and I’m not able to talk but I want to thank you all for your support and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

Chrishell’s ex, Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim was in the comments of her video. “I’m really sorry to hear this. I’m thinking of you and sending you my love,” he said.

“You’re both beautiful people and sometimes things just don’t work out, but it certainly doesn’t mean anyone failed. There’s probably nothing anyone can say to make you feel better right now, it might just take some time to process. But please know that you’re very loved and I’m always there for you no matter what.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.