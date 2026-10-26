The Tab

UYRUFC achieve a ground breaking Ladies Day

The club successfully raised over £5,000 for Pink Ribbon Foundation, breaking UYRUFC club records

Hannah Rambour | News

Last Friday, the University of York’s Men’s Rugby Union (UYRUFC) set a club record with its Ladies Day fundraiser.

Through their charity matches, player auction, raffle, and bake sales, the club was able to raise over £5,200 successfully.

A figure that has broken the club’s record. 

Fundraising for an important cause 

While the day was filled we a variety of exciting events to raise money for charity. It was evident the important of the Pink Ribbon Foundation was central to all the efforts of the clubmen.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation raises money to support those who have been affected by breast cancer. A disease which the club noted affects both men and women across the UK. 

Speaking at the evenings auction, President Callum Wilson, explained why the cause was important to the club. Explaining that for numerous clubman the charity hits close to home, as many have been impacted by the disease, driving their efforts to support the foundation. 

Players were auctioned for charity 

The auction saw 19 rounds of player auctions, with players on average going for £100. Player offered to complete tasks such as being at the winners entire disposal for 12 hours, completing tasks such as cooking and cleaning.

Some auctions took a more creative turn, with players offering to both dye their hair pink or buzz it all off in support of the Pink Ribbon. 

The highest bid of the evening reached £260 for Will Chenery and Dylan Curtis. 

The competitive spirit of the Battle of Birds also drove the fundraising up during the evening. As two James College rugby players were auctioned against two Derwent Rugby players, with the two colleges seeking to out bid each other. In this circumstance, Derwent College came out victorious. 

A day of ground breaking fundraising 

When The York Tab spoke to UYRUFC last week about their fundraising aims, the club set out how its was £2,500. A figure which they quickly surpassed in just half a day of fundraising.

The overall amount raised across Ladies Day currently sits at over £5,200. A figure which see’s the club double its original target and entirely surpass last years fundraising, which reached a total of £3,500. 

The total number has also broken UYRUFC records, as the highest amount they have been able to raise for the Pink Ribbon Foundation. They hope this is only the beginning. 

Hannah Rambour | News
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