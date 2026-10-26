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Sharon Rooney’s latest Celebrity Traitors decisions could make her an easy target for the Traitors

She’s made some questionable moves

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Sharon Rooney might be playing detective on Celebrity Traitors, but she’s also making some decisions that could come back to haunt her.

The actress has found herself in a seriously awkward position after Friday’s episode, with her name now tied up in a banishment cliffhanger alongside comedian Joanne McNally. Both women received the same number of votes at the roundtable, meaning neither has managed to escape suspicion just yet.

Via BBC

Sharon’s problems aren’t exactly coming out of nowhere. From handing potentially useful information to a secret Traitor to getting into a disagreement during a mission, she’s giving the castle plenty to talk about.

Her biggest blunder might have been her investigation into Ross Kemp’s murder. Sharon noticed that the perfume bottle used in the killing had been emptied and moved, helping piece together how the murder happened in front of everyone.

Not bad for someone who nicknamed herself ‘Poundland Poirot’. Unfortunately, her next move wasn’t quite as clever.

Instead of keeping her discovery under wraps until she could use it to her advantage, Sharon told James Acaster what she’d found. James is a Traitor, meaning she’s effectively given him a heads-up about what she’s figured out.

Via BBC

She’s also not exactly been winning everyone over during the challenges. Sharon clashed with James Blunt and Michael Sheen after accusing them of ignoring her idea during a mission.

When the contestants sat down for the roundtable, Sharon didn’t do herself any favours. Her dismissive responses to questions meant she missed an opportunity to properly explain herself or make a convincing case for why she should stay.

With her fate now hanging in the balance alongside Joanne, Sharon needs to find a way to convince the castle she’s on their side. 

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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