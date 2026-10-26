Joanne explains why she snapped at Miranda during that awkward Celebrity Traitors roundtable

4 hours ago

Joanne McNally has admitted the pressure got to her during her latest Celebrity Traitors showdown with Miranda Hart.

Thursday night’s episode saw Miranda become convinced that Joanne was a Traitor after noticing a creaky floorboard during a challenge. She brought her suspicions to the roundtable, leading to a tense back-and-forth between the pair as Miranda stood by her theory, and then decided to debunk it.

The moment clearly made an impression, with speculation subsequently emerging about whether things had become awkward between the two comedians off camera.

Joanne has now addressed the scene on her Instagram stories, referring to it as “the one where I snapped at Miranda at the table” and reflecting on why she reacted the way she did.

“Was it my finest moment? No. Did the tension of the roundtable and the general gaslighting get into my head in that moment? Yes it did.

“What can you do? It is a game about gaslighting. It’s a funny game to navigate. Rest assured, me and Miranda have laughed about it since.”

While the exchange may have looked uncomfortable on screen, Miranda’s reaction suggests she wasn’t losing sleep over it.

Replying to Joanne’s post, she wrote: “It’s so funny to me that people are saying that you snapped. Never felt like that. Was never stressed. And actually we chinked glasses and laughed on the night.”

Miranda apparently saw no reason to turn it into a bigger deal. The pair had already laughed it off together that evening, despite the speculation that followed.

When a suspicious floorboard can become evidence in a murder mystery, even the most innocent conversation can turn into an interrogation. For now, Joanne remains in the game.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC