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From pumpkins to parties: here’s a round-up of Halloween events happening in Lancaster

A guide to all of Lancaster’s best Halloween events

Evie Stones | Guides

There’s only one week left until Halloween and I am embarrassingly underprepared. Seriously, where has the month of October gone? Luckily for others who want to make the most of Halloween before the pressure of November hits, here’s a list of the must-do events happening in Lancaster to get you into the spooky spirit:

Nightlife

Something Halloween is renowned for is being one of the best times of year to go on a night out. And this year, you don’t even have to wait until the day itself to get dressed up and go out. The Sugarhouse is hosting not one but three Halloween-themed club nights next week. These include the Social Spooktacular on Wednesday, Murder on the Dancefloor on Friday and an apocalypse-themed Halloween night on Saturday.

They will be competing with Generation Nightclub, which will be doing Halloween deals on their Monday emo night, Cowgirls vs Zombies on Friday and The Big One or 28 Shots Later on the big day. Kanteena will also host Black Parade Halloween party, which promises to be the biggest party in Lancaster. Plus, Molly O’Malley’s will have live singers from 2pm on Halloween for their Nightmare at Molly’s event.

The Dukes

However if clubbing is not your thing, there are so many other options for things to do around Halloween in Lancaster. For those who prefer popcorn to prosecco, The Dukes is showing a variety of Halloween-themed movies as part of their Spooked season. Horror fans will be spoilt for choice by the selection including Videodrome, Exit 8, Hokum, Leviticus, Cronos, Boorman and the Devil, and Psycho.

Meanwhile, for people like for me who prefer films that are a bit tamer, The Dukes will also be showing more wholesome classics. These include Frankenweenie, ET and Ghostbusters so there’s something for everyone.

Lush Lancaster Haunted House Halloween event

On Friday 30th October, the cosmetics store Lush will host a Haunted House Halloween event. This will involve a range of fun activities including bath bomb making, ghost hunting, potion making and more. There will also be a fancy dress competition, the winner of which will win an exclusive Halloween gift. Every participant of the event will also take home a goodie bag containing a full-sized Halloween Lush product. Tickets cost £20 and can be booked on Eventbrite.

Restore Halloween pop-up shop

Don’t worry if you still don’t have your Halloween costume sorted. The university’s second-hand shop ReStore will be holding a pop-up shop in Alexandra Square, selling a range of items perfect for Halloween in partnership with St John’s Hospice. The pop-up will be held on Tuesday 27 October 2026 from 10am to 3pm or while stocks last. ReStore are selling a variety of affordable pieces carefully selected to be part of a sustainable second-hand Halloween costume. Their aim is to encourage students to both shop mindfully and help the planet while saving money.

University and college-run events

For more events happening on campus, each of the colleges will be hosting their own free Halloween-themed event for students. These include a Halloween-themed gRAVEyard rave in Grizedale bar on Wednesday, Halloween clay crafting in Lonsdale on Thursday and a Halloween quiz night at Barkers in Cartmel in Friday. Plus, the university’s cinema Take2 are also collaborating with Cartmel college to host a Halloween movie marathon on Wednesday in Barkers. Lancaster Environment Society (LECSoc) are also running a pumpkin carving event in the LEC Atrium on Thursday 29th October.

Pumpkin patch at Williamson Park

For those who want more pumpkins, there is a pumpkin patch you can visit in Lancaster. As if Williamson Park wasn’t pretty enough during the autumn, the pumpkin patch is open every day of October. The patch is found inside the mini zoo and butterfly house. Visitors can choose their own pumpkin from the patch, then pay for it at CeCe Coffee Van. The van is also selling a range of seasonal hot drinks to warm visitors up during those cold October days. To visit the patch, the normal mini zoo and butterfly house admission fees apply. 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Evie Stones | Guides
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