Lots of the Love Is Blind S11 cast aren’t from Boston – here’s how far apart the couples live

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You’re forgiven if you expected the cast of Love Is Blind Boston to live in Boston. However, the season 11 participants seem to have come from all over New England. Many of the engaged couples don’t both live in Boston – or even in the same state. Here’s how far apart the Love Is Blind season 11 couples live from each other. Surely, this is a big indication of how likely the pairings are to work out.

Aneha and Cam

Aneha showed Cam the “400 square feet that I have of living space” on Love Is Blind. Based on the stunning views of the Prudential Centre from her window, and the $3,000 rent, it looks as if Aneha’s apartment is within the city centre.

On the other hand, Cam spends $750 each month on rent, in Dorchester. He shares an apartment with his sister and a friend.

Blake and Erika

Blake grew up in Wellesley, a town on the outskirts of Boston. In his Instagram bio, he describes himself as “Boston-based” (although he obviously spends a lot of time on boats). Erkia’s LinkedIn profile says she’s based in Ellington, which is a town in Connecticut. It’s closer to where Gilmore Girls is set than it is to Boston. Driving from Ellington to Boston would take about two hours.

John and Sarah

We haven’t seen yet on Love Is Blind where John and Sarah actually live. They seem to both live in the Greater Boston Area.

Michaella and Rob

On Love Is Blind, Michaella admired Rob’s “spacious” house (despite the lack of toilet paper), and said she’s be willing to move in there even though it would then take two hours for her to commute to work.

Now, Rob indicated Providence Place mall was his local shopping centre. This all indicates he doesn’t actually live in Boston, but 50 miles away in Rhode Island.

Wilnie and Wilson

Well, these two live in the same city! Wilson lives in his parents’ basement in Boston. Wilnie owns a house, which is reportedly in Hyde Park (a suburban part of Boston, not the one in London).

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Featured images via Netflix