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love is blind aneha and cam during the awkward engagement scene in episode four

Love Is Blind’s Cam didn’t ‘do great’ when Aneha critiqued his looks at their engagement

He thought, ‘Wow, does she hate me?’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Cam’s proposal to Aneha on Love Is Blind season 11 wasn’t exactly romantic. After seeing her new fiancé for the first time, Aneha said: “You’re, like, so different to what I thought you would look like.” She then pointed out the gel in his hair, suggested he got “a f***boy haircut” and “a piercing or something”, and promised to “elevate” and “mould” him. Cam has now opened up about how he reacted to what Aneha said about his looks on Love Is Blind.

Cam told Tudum how Aneha‘s comments made him feel. “It’s hard to say it was funny, but I do find a lot of humour in things. After the fact, I was like, ‘Wow, does she hate me?’

“But I don’t do great with people telling me what to do. You got to deal with me how I come.”

Ahead of the trip to Mexico, Cam actually bought a clip-on earring. He planned to wear it, to make a point. “I was going to show up with it on, but I forgot about it.”

love is blind us season 11 aneha and cam awkward proposal scene

Not their best moment
(Image via Netflix)

Apparently, Cam did feel concerned during the gap between the pods stage and the holiday to Mexico that Aneha might not want to continue in the Love Is Blind experiment with him. “She was pointing out things that maybe she wanted to change about me,” he explained, “[I thought] that might play a factor in her decision to continue on. But once we were together in Mexico, a lot of that dissolved.”

Aneha has apologised for her comments about Cam’s experience. She shared during the interview with Tudum: “Genuinely, I have no idea where that came from, and I’m so sorry. I don’t want a f***boy. I just wanted him to get a fade! People are like, ‘This is Love Is Blind, not Build A Boy.’ Valid. Fair. Heard. I get it.

“I probably wouldn’t have said those comments, to be honest. I was just trying to be flirty. I was trying to be cute, if anything, but it did not come off as cute.”

She added: “Cam likes people being mean to him. We’re from Boston!”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.

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Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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