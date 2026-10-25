It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Here’s a KCL student’s guide to checking their chest

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Every October, people all around the world come together to recognise Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, showing support and spreading hope. Breast cancer affects millions of people worldwide, making it important to educate ourselves and others about it.

This month is about encouraging early detection, supporting those affected and remembering those who have lost their lives. By raising awareness, we can help make a difference and remind people that no one has to face breast cancer alone.

It is estimated that only 33 per cent of 18-24 year-olds check their chests. That’s why CoppaFeel! KCL has been working on campus to help raise awareness among young people by encouraging them to regularly check their chest and recognise the signs and symptoms of breast cancer early on. Through creative, accessible and engaging initiatives, CoppaFeel! KCL encourages young people to “get to know their bodies and recognise when something might not be right”.

What is CoppaFeel!?

CoppaFeel! is the UK’s only youth-focused breast cancer awareness charity, dedicated to educating young people about the importance of early detection. Their mission is to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms and to empower individuals to seek medical advice if they notice anything unusual. By making breast cancer awareness more accessible and less intimidating, CoppaFeel! hopes to create a generation of young people who feel confident taking control of their chest health.

Through their presence on campus, CoppaFeel! KCL hopes to “create a culture in which breast awareness is not something to feel anxious or embarrassed about, but an empowering and natural part of looking after ourselves”.

How CoppaFeel! KCL advises to perform a self-check

CoppaFeel! KCL advises to check in any way that feels comfortable for you: When chilling in bed, in the mirror before you get dressed, or in the shower.

According to the charity: “The most important thing is getting to know how your chest normally looks and feels, so you’d notice if something changes!”

CoppaFeel! KCL lists the following advice:

1. Check every month (text CAMPUS KCL to 82228 for free monthly text reminders)

2. Know what’s normal for you.

3. Look AND feel.

4. If in doubt, get it checked out – if something is unusual, monitor it for one week and then book an appointment with your GP.

What to look out for when checking your chest

Knowing your body and recognising when something doesn’t feel quite right is key to looking after your chest health. But what should you actually be looking for? CoppaFeel! KCL breaks down how to check your chest, helping you spot any unsual changes and know when to seek advice.

When performing a self-check it is crucial to look and feel all breast tissue; your breast tissue reaches all the way up to your collarbones, underneath your armpits and your nipples.

CoppaFeel! recommends people to: “Look at the size and shape of your chest. One breast or pec might naturally be bigger than the other, but take notice if there’s a sudden, unusual change in size and shape. Check your nipples too; have either of them become pulled inwards or changed direction? Can you see any liquid coming out of the nipple without squeezing it? Check for any rash or crusting around the nipple, or any changes to the colour which can look different depending on your skin tone. On black skin, there could be small spots in the area, or changes in colour such as purple, yellow or grey. On brown skin, redness may be more brownish red. On white skin, this may look pink or red.”

The second step is to: “Feel your chest, checking for any lumps, swelling, or one part of your chest feeling thicker than the rest. Do you have any unusual pain that’s there all or almost all of the time?”

Finally, they advise people to look out for any changes: “If this is your first check, don’t worry – you will become more confident with a monthly routine. If you are worried about any unusual chest changes since you last checked, make an appointment with your GP as soon as possible. Often changes are natural and harmless, but if in doubt, get it checked out!”

What are some misconceptions that CoppaFeel! KCL are trying to crush?

There are many misconceptions surrounding breast cancer, and CoppaFeel! aims to challenge these misconceptions through bringing awareness.

One common misconception is that “Breast cancer only affects women”, when in reality, breast cancer can happen to anyone. In the UK, around “400 men a year get breast cancer”, highlighting why everyone should be encouraged to check their chest. CoppaFeel! therefore campaigns for students of all genders – guys, gals, and non-binary pals!

Another misconception is that “young people are too young to get breast cancer”. But breast cancer can develop at any age. The charity was established in 2009 by Kris Hallenga and her twin sister Maren, after Kris was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer at just 23 years old.

Finally, many people believe that “breast cancer always starts with a lump”, but there are several other symptoms to be aware of as well, including changes in breast shape, skin texture or the nipple. By challenging these misconceptions, CoppaFeel! encourages young people to become more familiar with their bodies and seek medical advice if they notice anything unusual.

Ultimately, Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as an important reminder that awareness has no age or gender. By educating ourselves, challenging misconceptions and encouraging regular chest checks, we can all play a part in making a difference.

For more information about CoppaFeel! visit: https://coppafeel.org

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