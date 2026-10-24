Six iconic halloween costumes for brunette Bristol girls

3 hours ago

With summer now a distant memory, spooky season is upon us ladies. Let’s be honest, feeling good about your costume is half the fun – and when Halloween 2026 is landing on a Saturday night during reading week, it is necessary to have multiple iconic looks.

Finding a Halloween costume among looming mid-term deadlines can be stressful and expensive, and this time re-wearing last year’s costume is not looking appealing.

Whether you’re off to day rave at 4 am Kru or boogieing with your Egyptian lover in the dark, The Bristol Tab has got the brunettes covered.

Victoria Beckham

Lets face it, 90s-00s Victoria Beckham is the blueprint for refined British chic. Who else has led enough eras to see you through a whole hallo-weekend of costumes? From Posh to WAG, VB is here to help. Every girl knows someone with a little black dress hiding in the back of their wardrobe. Add some smoky eyes, a pair of classic knee-high boots and your favourite handbag – a cute and classy last-minute outfit is born.

Essentials: Black dress, boots and handbag.

VB part 2: the WAG look:

It might have been heartbreak for English football this year, though that cute England top is not going to waste. it is time to channel your inner WAG with a pair of oversized sunnies, some statement hoops, a mini skirt and heels.

Essentials: England shirt, sunglasses, hoop earrings, mini skirt and heels.

Nikki from Obsession

Planning to run into your course crush at a Halloween house party? Obsession, released in cinemas back in May, is now a cultural horror phenomenon, though hopefully Halloween in Bristol will bring more love than limerence.

Luckily, Nikki’s looks are pretty simple, wearing mostly items of clothing you probably already own – a pair of boots and a leather jacket. Though her most distinctive look comes at the end of the horror, in which Nikki is wearing her rival Sarah’s laced black dress, smothered in blood…

All you need is some fake blood and a creepy smile.

Essentials: fake blood, lace dress, boots.

Effy Stonem

Bristol’s favourite party girl could not go without a mention. The iconic Bristolian brunette walks our streets in spirit – Effy Stonem. She is the ultimate combination of 2000s grunge and dark bohemian-rockstar energy. Recreate her legendary style with your tiniest mini skirt and graphic tee paired with a leather jacket. Heavy, smudged black pencil eyeliner and layered silver jewellery are essential for Effy’s look. The more dishevelled you look, the better,

Essentials: Big, heavy layered jewellery, mini skirt, boots and graphic tee/babydoll top, ripped tights.

Princess Leia

Princess Leia is another fabulous option for us brunettes. Her iconic hairstyle and signature white dress are instantly recognisable. Princess Leia is a classic and a relatively simple costume to nail, requiring a simple white dress and belt to fasten. Rereate her distinctive hairstyle with simple plaits and two buns, topping the outfit with a toy gun.

Essentials: White robe/dress, plaited hair, gun.

Maxine Minx

For anyone who wants their costume to be a little more scary, Maxine Minx is the perfect choice. She is one of the most determined females in horror cinema, running away from her conservative Christian father in her ruthless pursuit of stardom.

To recreate her look, pair a denim overall set with any simple tee underneath. Draw on small freckles, add some fake blood, a red headband and an axe prop.

Essentials: Denim jumpsuit, baby tee, axe, red headband.