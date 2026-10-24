Are sports socities at UofG too exclusive?

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Sports societies at UofG have built themselves a reputation for success across all sports. They take home win after win in BUCS as well as regional and national competitions. From lengthy trial processes to early morning training sessions, it’s easy to question whether you’re good enough or the right fit. However sporting ability might be the least of your worries. UofG’s sports societies are also very well known for their active social lives. For many, Wednesday nights at the union are the highlight of the week. Filled with costumes, pints of fun and laughter, these socials can seem intimidating. Here are four essential qualities needed to enter into these exclusive clubs.

1. Have no shame

Here at Glasgow University costumes are not optional. Sports Wednesday socials are serious events and being able to dedicate yourself to the theme is a must. It’s a well known fact that it’s more embarrassing to go half out rather than full out. If looking your best for a night out is your top priority then maybe look elsewhere. After all, nothing says team spirit like wandering the streets of the west end painted head to toe in green paint.

2. Strong livers only

Whether it’s celebrating a win, drowning your sorrows after a tough loss, or even just surviving a simple training session, there’s always an excuse for pints. If you thought that’s where it ends, think again. Pres before a Wednesday night social are not a casual activity. Endless drinking games and questionable jungle juice concoctions will put your stomach through the ultimate test of endurance.

3. No 9ams allowed

Demanding degrees and early morning lectures don’t tend to mix well with late nights at the union. Having a light Thursday schedule is therefore essential. The unspoken rule is no classes before 12pm unless you’re capable of functioning at a high level whilst hungover, even better if you can avoid any classes at all. If your scheduling is strict and hangovers are your downfall then you’re going to have to choose your priorities.

4. Prepare to go broke

You’d think the biggest expense of joining a sports society would be the membership fee. Wrong. Before you know it, you’re being encouraged to buy all the kit, including the famous quarter-zip fleeces that are compulsory to look the part. Oh, and don’t forget the social costumes. If you’ve got an old fancy dress box lying around or an amazon prime account at the ready, you’re good to go. If not, prepare to spend half your student loan on outfits you’ll wear once and then never be seen again.

It’s not hard to see why sports societies can feel like such exclusive clubs when getting involved seems to come with so many extra requirements. Of course, none of these are necessities and you definitely don’t need to tick every box to be part of a club – but they might help you keep up with the chaos!

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