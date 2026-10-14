The Tab

Its time to touch grass: Places to reconnect with nature in Glasgow

Yearning to feel grounded? Here are the best places in Glasgow to unlock your inner naturalist

Jillain Abramo | Guides

 

Do you ever feel like your head is in the clouds? Endlessly surrounded by constant assignment deadlines and a never ended reading list? Lucky for you, immersing yourself in nature in and around Glasgow is as easy as saying “Yes!” when invited to the pub after a particularly hard lecture. 

Glasgow and the surrounding areas are full of places to reconnect with nature. Here is just a few you can take advantage of. 

Pollock Park 

Deep within the woods of Pollock park, is a bit of forest where little fairy homes and lanes of flowers are the norm. Just a quick ten minute train ride on the Scotrail from Glasgow Central to Pollokshaws West lays a park where Saturday mornings are filled with little league football games and a nature trail travels deep into a protective wooden area where the forest gets progressively immersive. While dodging low hanging tree branches and side stepping rain puddles, Highland cows poke their heads out over fences, gnawing at grass and watching over calves, and if you hold a little bit of luck, some cows are easily accessible for petting, and revels in the scratches. If you’re looking for a place to delve deep into your mind and explore the wonders of a fantasy novel. Pollock park is the place to be. 

Botanic Gardens 

If you are looking to stay within city limits, the ever popular Botanic Gardens, an almost thirty acre park, sits in the center of the West End of Glasgow. Among these gardens, there’s a chance to explore plants of all varieties, under two crystal clear glasshouses. If you’re looking for a place to take a breather and take in the beautiful scenery, there’s no better place than the Botanic Gardens with plenty of green lawns and open spaces. Where many lounge to break open a book, throw a frisbee to an overexcited dog or gossip with your inner circle. Searching for a spot to hide from the rain? The Botanic Gardens graciously supplies seating in the Kibble Palace Glasshouse and a tearoom that is nestled within tropical plants. Here, you’re destined to connect with your inner green thumb. 

Maxwell Park 

 

Saving the best for last, and maybe a slight surprise is Maxwell Park. Located on the South Side of Glasgow, often outshined by other parks like Kelvingrove Park, sits a greenspace that has an air of peace and solitude that some other parks lack. One of the city’s smallest parks, sits just next to a conveniently placed subway stop. Giving those who choose its grounds to explore an opportunity to dash to the other cities wonders in just a few quick steps. 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Jillain Abramo | Guides
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