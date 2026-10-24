New to Birmingham? Here are the best study spots in the city

Whether you’re dodging your flatmates or convinced a change of scenery will fix your productivity, here are some spots where you’ll be able to buckle down (hopefully)

1 hour ago

Birmingham city centre can feel overwhelming with the amount of cafe’s to choose from but it can make a nice change from your usual study spot. The trek to city centre with the sole purpose of doing work also makes it feel like you have no choice but to lock in. If you’re bored of campus, here is a list of some of Birmingham city centre’s best study spots:

The Exchange

Have you ever seen the sun up close? University of Birmingham’s very own cafe, The Exchange, located just opposite the library of Birmingham, provides not only a pleasant study space, but is also home to the Helios exhibition by Luke Jerram. Allowing you to escape the autumnal gloom and study under the sun. Be sure to visit soon, as the exhibition ends on Friday 13th November.

Tranquil 1992

The clues in the name. This cafe offers a serene environment for study. With a cozy interior and a delicious range of Vietnamese coffees, this spot will definitely calm those deadline nerves. Located in Jewellery Quarter (with a new location opening on Cannon street), this cafe is slightly further from the city. However, it’s definitely worth the journey, especially if you are looking for a new productivity spot.

200 Degrees Coffee

This one gives all the autumnal feels, the warm lighting and toasty atmosphere feels straight out of a 2000’s rom-com, the perfect place to romanticise your study sesh. With locations on Colmore Row and Lower Temple Street, there is certainly a spot for you. Pictured above is the Colmore Row location, just opposite Pigeon Park, where you can watch the autumn leaves fall down. Just make sure you don’t leave without trying their Spanish latte.

Common Origin Coffee

Quiet and intimate is the best way to describe this spot. Their amazing playlist and unique flavours make Common Origin the best place to buckle down and get work done. Located in China town, which is just a seven minute walk from Bullring and Grand Central, this cafe is a go to after a shopping trip.

J and H Coffee

J & H Coffee is another great option to add to your cafe rotation. Similarly located in China town, J & H offers a similar comforting atmosphere with a minimalist vibe and yummy food. This cafe also houses a small library with a vast variety of books, great for a well-deserved break in between studying.

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