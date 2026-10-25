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Halloween party

The Tab’s ultimate guide to Halloweek in Sheffield

We’ve found all of the spookiest events happening across Sheffield, so get ready for a week of terror and chaos

Jacinth Hillerby-Morgan | Guides

It’s that time of year: darker evenings, looming deadlines and a group chat that still hasn’t agreed on Halloween plans. But sorting your spooky season shouldn’t be scarier than checking your bank balance.

Whether you want a big night out or something that avoids the 5am Uber home, here’s your guide to  Halloweek in Sheffield.

Tropiloco: Dead Island Monday at Foundry

TROPILOCO returns at 11:30pm. No costume, no entry: grab your fake blood and forget that 9am. Tickets are on final release through FIXR.

Tickets are available on the FIXR app and are already on the final release. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/DecZu0pOpi6/

Steamwork’s Cinema at The Steam Works

Ease into Halloweek with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “The Lost Boys” on  Monday and Tuesday. Doors open at 6pm with films starting around 7pm, prebook for exclusive food and drink offers. 

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

https://thesteamworks.co.uk/pages/whats-on

Bingo Lingo Halloween Special at the University of Sheffield’s Student Union

On Wednesday at 6pm, expect twisted games, wild prizes, Halloween décor and jaw-dropping performances at the loved Bingo Lingo. Come dressed to distress.

Final-release tickets are on the Bingo Lingo website.

https://www.bingolingo.club/products/bingo-lingo-sheffield-su-halloween-special

Fishies Halloween Specials at Network

Fishies is bringing us three Halloween nights: Wednesday’s midweek haunting starts at 11pm, Friday delivers a dark 360 boiler special and Saturday finishes with a Michael Jackson-inspired thriller.

Tickets are available on Fixir and expected to sell out so be quick.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DeWfJ_Hjdxp/?img_index=1

CASA Halloween at Manhattan

Organised Chaos’s weekly favourite returns with a Halloween special on Friday. From smooth R&B to club bangers and dancefloor anthems, DJs get things going from 10pm.

Starting at 10pm tickets are available on the Organised Chaos webpage.

https://organisedchaosevents.co.uk/casa/#

The Living Dead Crawl

Join Organised Chaos this Saturday for a student takeover, starting at Honky Tonk and finishing at Hazy. Expect drink deals and chaos all night.

Tickets are available on the Organised Chaos webpage sell out quick so don’t be late.

https://organisedchaosevents.co.uk/bar-crawls/#

Fear fest 2026 at Owlerton stadium 

Fear Fest returns with fairground rides and a food village. The main event finishes at 10pm, but the official afterparty starts at FORGE Warehouse at 10:30pm and continues until 4:30am.

Tickets available on the Fear fest webpage.

https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/fearfest/#about 

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Jacinth Hillerby-Morgan | Guides
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