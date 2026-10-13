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Sheffield’s ‘Man with the Pram’ honoured with Sheffield legends star outside City Hall

John Burkhill has received a star for years of dedication to fundraising

Faith Taylor | News
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Sheffield’s beloved fundraiser John Burkhill, better known as “The Man with the Pram,” has been honoured with a star on the Sheffield Legends Walk of Fame after raising more than £1.2 million for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The plaque was unveiled outside Sheffield Town Hall on Tuesday 29th September. A reception hosted by the Lord Mayor followed, which brought together members of the local community and supporters of John’s fundraising efforts.

The Sheffield Legends scheme aims to recognise people who have made an outstanding contribution to the city, with John’s plaque celebrating his decades of fundraising. 

John lost his daughter Karen during a routine medical procedure in 1991, followed exactly one year later by his wife, June, who died of breast cancer. Since then, he has raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support in their memory, pushing the pram he originally bought for Karen as a baby and sporting his signature green wig.

Over the years, John has become a familiar face across Sheffield, known not only for his fundraising efforts but also for his kindness and dedication to the local community.

John’s accolade follows a public campaign calling for the much-loved fundraiser to receive a permanent place among Sheffield’s most celebrated figures, with a petition on 38 Degrees attracting more than 11,000 signatures. 

Speaking in a statement released by Sheffield City Council, John said: “Sheffield has always been my home and the people of this city have supported me every step of the way. I’m incredibly proud and humbled to receive this recognition.”

Other Sheffield Legends include film and TV actor Sean Bean, Olympic champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and England goalkeeper Gordon Banks. As an additional tribute, the fountains and water features in the Peace Gardens were turned green in John’s honour.

With more than 1,060 races completed and 24 major accolades to his name, the 87-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. Having already raised more than £1.2 million, John has set his sights on reaching £2 million for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Despite his latest accolade, John has made it clear that his fundraising journey is far from over. “As long as I’m able, I’ll keep pushing the pram, raising awareness and supporting Macmillan,” he added.

You can read more about John’s fundraising on Macmillan Cancer Support’s website.

Faith Taylor | News
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